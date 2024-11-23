Several renditions of Wicked have come before the most recent release. All of them point toward novelist Gregory Maguire’s 1995 reinvention of Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz. Almost a century later, Baum’s story and Maguire’s almost reinvention remain at centerstage. This time, through Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, we learn what life was like for these witches ahead of Dorothy’s arrival. The story, already a literary sensation, has garnered even more critical acclaim since its recent release. Now, fans of the original and newest version are wondering where is the Wicked filming location.

Nick

Borehamwood, England

Key Scenes: Most of the film scenes were shot in Borehamwood, England due to the animation and advanced technology.

Most of the film scenes were shot in Borehamwood, England due to the animation and advanced technology. Best Time to Visit: Budget-wise travelers should come between December and February although the weather during this time is the city’s coldest. However, the weather is the warmest during their peak hotel season between June and August.

Budget-wise travelers should come between December and February although the weather during this time is the city’s coldest. However, the weather is the warmest during their peak hotel season between June and August. Transportation Options: Traveling by train would be a fairly easy mode of transportation as there is a Thameslink Route that serves Borehamwood via the Govia Thameslink Railway.

Borehamwood, England is known for its movie studios which tourists are able to tour. To experience part of the Wicked universe, you can take a free shuttle to Sky Studio Elstree.

Things to Do: Should you decide to visit Sky Studios Elstree, take the Thameslink Train to Elstree where you can then take a free shuttle to the site. Enjoy a tour of the space where the magic happened.

Where to Eat: Known for their Sunday Roast, Cacao Tree Restaurant offers Japanese fusion meals.

Where to Stay: The ibis London Elstree Borehamwood Hotel is located minutes away from both Sky Studios Elstree and Cacao Tree Restaurant and priced at less than $60 per night.

David Pickup

Ivinghoe, England

Key Scenes: Munckinland scenes from the film were shot in Ivinghoe via the sets constructed to embrace this outdoors portion. The tulip field from the opening credits was also planted in Ivinghoe.

Munckinland scenes from the film were shot in Ivinghoe via the sets constructed to embrace this outdoors portion. The tulip field from the opening credits was also planted in Ivinghoe. Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, England is between January and October to best enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and birding.

The best time to visit Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, England is between January and October to best enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and birding. Transportation Options: Traveling by bus is said to be the most common way of getting around Ivinghoe.

On a farm in Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, England, the production team built a gargantuan set to represent the fictional town of Munchkinland. It is located on the edge of Hertfordshire, offering natural scenery as well as Tudor architecture. It’s also where the opening scene of flower fields was shot as a result of over 9 million tulips. Ivinghoe is a city with wide open spaces of field landscapes. In the outdoor space, there was a lot of mud. The cast and crew had to adjust to the elements and paparazzi attempting to snap shots via drones. As the sets were developed for the film, and deconstructed, expect to use much of your imagination for reenactment. Also know that a drive from Borehamwood to Ivinghoe can take you upwards of 40 minutes or two hours on the bus.

Things to Do: Since you’re in the area, visit Ivinghoe Beacon, a landmark where locals and tourists alike come to enjoy the views.

Where to Eat: Seasonal British favorites and classic architecture are offered at The Traveller’s Rest Pub & Restaurant. You can also enjoy their garden.

Where to Stay: Townfarm Cottages offers a traditional and comfortable stay to tourists. It’s also only a four-minute drive from The Traveller’s Rest Pub & Restaurant.