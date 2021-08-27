Trinidad and Tobago: 8 Things To Know About The Twin Island Republic

You may recognize Trinidad and Tobago as the backdrop from the carnival scene in Jay-Z’s 2000 smash Big Pimpin’. The twin island republic is renowned for hosting the spectacular festival known as the biggest and greatest street party on earth. We’ve seen everyone from Ashanti to Lil’ Kim in these Trini streets.

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj is Trinidadian-born, as is R&B singer Heather Headley and Tobagonian actor Winston Duke, known for his role as M’Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther.

It’s a real melting pot with diverse groups including Arawaks, Caribs, Indians, Asians, Spaniards, French, and Dutch. The country has the biggest celebration of Divali — the religious festival celebrated by the Hindu community — in the Western Hemisphere.

As the twin-isles prepare to celebrate their independence, here are eight facts you may not have known about Trinidad and Tobago.