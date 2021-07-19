Get Away: 7 Great Nature Escapes In The United States

Whether you’re visiting during the hot or cold months, The Adirondacks in upstate New York are truly magical.

According to Visit Adirondacks, this is the name given to “over 100 welcoming communities, mountains, lakes, verdant valleys, and steep cliffs, spanning more than six million acres.”

Lovers of the outdoors head to this special reg ion to bask in the majesty of nature. In the warmer months, you can enjoy whitewater rafting, camping, cycling and of course, hiking.

If you want to go hiking for the first time, it’s recommended that you travel with at least one other person. If they have hiking experience, all the better, and they can advise on the gear you will need.

Be mindful of sudden changes in terrain and drops. Getting that unreal Instagram selfie is not worth jeopardizing your life.

The following are great for first time hikers: Auger Falls Loop (a waterfall), Silver Lake Mountain, and Owl’s Head Mountain. Other suggested hiking areas can be found on the Visit Adirondacks site.