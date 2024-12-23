Writer, producer and director Tyler Perry takes on his first historical drama with Scandal‘s Kerry Washington as Commander Charity Adams in The Six Triple Eight. In this tale of overcoming and exceeding expectations, the 6888th Battalion (an army of 855 African-American women) defeated the odds of delivering over seven million pieces of mail to soldiers in Germany four years into the war. Adams’ battalion completed its mission in half the amount of time quoted and with minimal resources, allowing them to help clear out backlogs of mail in France afterward. As Washington puts it, the women showcased in The Six Triple Eight did “twice as good with half as much.”

Production required that the cast and crew travel to three cities, two of which are in the United States. A couple of shooting sites in Georgia (Atlanta and Cedartown) join Chattanooga, Tennessee along with several locations throughout Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire, England. If you spent your weekend diving into Perry’s latest release and are already plotting your trip to the filming locations this spring, consider this your official guide!

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Key Scenes: Scenes that were captured in Chattanooga were filmed at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.

Best Time to Visit: It’s recommended that visitors book their trips for fall. Between September and November, the foliage is at its peak, crowds are smaller and the weather is cooler!

Transportation Options: Travelers can rely upon public transportation as free shuttle services are offered to certain points of interest in the city. It’s also suggested that visitors consider riding a bike to get around.

Accessible via flight and drive, Chattanooga, holds a ton of history. It also offers beautiful views of mountains, valleys and waterways and is home to the world’s first Coca-Cola bottling company. The 6888th Battalion was the only all-female, all-African-American battalion to serve overseas. During World War II they trained at the Third Army Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Training Center, located in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia (near Chattanooga). The Six Triple Eight, scenes in Chattanooga were filmed at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, which has been around since the late 1850s and was acknowledged as a strategic advantage by military leaders.

Things To Do: Popular experiences in the area include outdoor excursions to sites like Lookout Mountain or Ruby Falls. Those who prefer indoor fun might be interested in the Tennessee Aquarium, which is home to more than 10,000 animals. Another must-see is the Walnut Street Bridge, where you can capture beautiful photos to remember your vacation forever.

Where To Eat: Delight in German cuisine at the Brewhaus, which is located less than a half-mile away from the Walnut Street Bridge. Offering great food, this pub bar is known for its sausage. There’s also The Whitebird at The Edwin Hotel which provides an Appalachian cuisine dining experience (note that it requires reservations). If you’re in the mood for something sweet, stop by Clumpies Ice Cream Co., considered to be a local favorite.

Where To Stay: Hotel Bo is a Wyndham property in downtown Chattanooga less than two miles from the Walnut Bridge with close proximity to the Chattanooga Convention Center and Tennessee Aquarium. For a slightly higher price, guests of the city can enjoy the La Quinta Inn. Lastly, the Staybridge Suites offer a home-like setup and is central to sites, particularly within downtown.

England, UK: Yorkshire & Cambridgeshire

Mike Bird

Key Scenes: The Imperial War Museum is one of the most easily recognizable filming locations used for Netflix’s The Six Triple Eight. Other spots in England visited by the cast and crew include Cater Street, Currer Street and Scoresby Street, giving insight into what the 6888th Battalion saw during their work overseas.

Best Time to Visit: Travel experts recommend visiting these parts of England during the spring or fall, though you’ll want to pack layers in case of chilly weather or rain!

Transportation Options: If you’re planning a quick day trip to Yorkshire, enjoy the quaint countryside views while riding on a bus or train if driving on the other side of the road seems too complicated. While in the area, you’ll find more tourist destinations are easy to reach by foot or bicycle.

If you want to step into the historic world of The Six Triple Eight, a visit to the Imperial War Museum is a must. Here, fans of Washington’s performance are able to place themselves in one of the exact places where the film was shot while experiencing the history of the museum in relation to Cambridgeshire. This city is known for its historical museums, picturesque views and Cambridge University, all of which are accessible for visitors.

Things to Do: Nearby the Imperial War Museum, you’ll also find the Cambridge University Botanical Garden where there are 8,000 species of plants to marvel at. After your visit, drop by the Cambridge Market Square to purchase local goods for your friends back home.

Where to Eat: Known for its Christmas lunches, Taj Tandoori is less than seven miles from the IWM. They offer great traditional Indian flavors and require reservations. Granta is also known for its Christmas spirit – the bar/pub offers affordable meals of traditional English grill items.

Where to Stay: The Fellows House Cambridge by Hilton is modern and charming with affordable room rates. The hotel’s intent is to make guests feel at home while creating comfy and open-minded accommodations to facilitate conversation. If visitors desire accommodations that feel a bit more luxe, consider the Hilton Cambridge City Centre. This hotel places guests closer to more of the city’s downtown attractions.