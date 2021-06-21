The Most Progressive Cities for LGBT+ Travelers

San Francisco enjoys a long reputation for being gay friendly, and you’ll find a similarly laid back attitude in much of The Bay Area.

The Castro district makes its gay pride abundantly clear. There’s a huge rainbow flag on Castro and Market streets, countless smaller flags in shop windows, and bold, colorful lines painted on the crosswalks.

You’ll be spoiled for choice as far as nightlife goes. If you enjoy singing for an audience, Toad Hall offers karaoke and drag shows, Beaux is a popular dance club, and Hi Tops has a sports bar feel.

The sex shops offer a little something for everyone to spice things up, but in all of them, there’s an obvious nod to the LGBT+ community. For a treat, go to Hot Cookie, which sells baked goods shaped like, shall we say, parts of the body that aren’t typically seen in public.

Revelry and fun aside, the Castro also honors the struggle for gay rights in the US and abroad. There’s the Rainbow Honor Walk, highlighting influential LGBT+ people, and the Pink Triangle Park, a memorial for members of the community killed during the Holocaust.

San Francisco has one of the best Pride parades in the nation. In 2018, nearly a million locals and visitors attended, and even though this year will be toned down out of necessity, you can bet the vibe won’t be.

If you’re an LGBT+ person interested in the kink scene, there’s the Folsom Street Fair in September, which isn’t specifically gay, but welcomes gay people, and other marginalized communities. According to the website, it fosters “an inclusive environment for the kink, leather, and alternative sexuality communities, while centering equity for BIPOC and LGBT+ people.”