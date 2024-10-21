Thanksgiving travel can be challenging due to costs, crowds, and finding quality accommodations. However, bundling expenses in a travel package may streamline your booking, and possibly your itinerary too.

Whether going on a getaway or needing a stay outside your family’s Thanksgiving home base, you’ll want to research hotel packages in the local area you’ll be in for the holiday. For example, Luma Hotel in Times Square has a Thanksgiving dinner package and another revolving around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Both offer a Turkey Day perk, a “festive fall-themed amenity,” and more.

The Wentworth in Jackson Village, New Hampshire, has a two-night bundle that conveniently includes Thanksgiving dinner and breakfast each morning. If staying at The Driskill in Austin, Texas, the hotel’s grand mezzanine will serve a feast where a photographer will snap professional portraits and family photos. The latter stay also promises live music and a $15 valet in its holiday bundle.

Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, has a five-day, all-inclusive Thanksgiving extravaganza happening. Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia, is another spot with a hotel package worth checking out. So is Suncadia Resort, a Washington state lodging nestled in the Cascade Mountains.

How To Find Thanksgiving Travel Discounts And Deals?

Utilizing online travel tools and search engines will be extremely helpful. As Travel Noire previously reported, Hopper recently revealed the best and worst days for Thanksgiving travel. The coverage provided details on airfare savings and avoiding crowds.

Consider calling hotels directly and asking if there are any discounted rates for last-minute bookings. Whether booking a fall getaway or specific Turkey Day festivities, research towns hosting relevant festivals or parades. Within them, you might also find restaurants offering yummy and hearty meal specials for the holiday.

If you’re not big on Thanksgiving, it might be an affordable time to go out of the country. A recent Reddit thread with suggestions on last-minute getaways for the holiday provided insight. Notably, the original post requested recommendations “that don’t cost an arm and a leg.”

Redditors advised jet-setting to the EU via cheap flights. The commenters noted that going somewhere the U.S. holiday isn’t celebrated will avoid the stateside Thanksgiving price surge on accommodations and airfare. Moreover, a few pointed out that travelers may face smaller crowds compared to much of Europe’s summer peak or the holiday festivities in the U.S.