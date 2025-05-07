Imagine turning your stock trading hobby into a full-time career that funds your international adventures. That’s precisely what Teri Ijeoma accomplished when she transformed her side hustle into a thriving business that allows her to explore the world while teaching others to do the same. Ijeoma began her professional journey in education and non-profits, but her success in the stock market enabled her to quit her 9-to-5 job in 2017 to travel globally and trade stocks full-time.

What started as informal teaching sessions in Thailand and Vietnam evolved into her comprehensive Trade and Travel program, which has helped countless students earn supplementary income through stock trading. Her proprietary strategies remove stress and reduce risk, with an easy-to-follow curriculum that empowers everyday people to achieve financial freedom through smart investing.

Why Ijeoma’s Approach Resonates With New Traders

After leaving her education career, Ijeoma didn’t immediately find trading success. She invested in her education first, taking classes and practicing consistently until she developed profitable strategies. This disciplined approach paid off when she finally generated enough consistent income to quit her job and travel the world while trading.

Today, Ijeoma’s VIP Trade and Travel Program features over 100 hours of training through a self-paced course designed for everyday people. The comprehensive curriculum includes seven educational classes accompanied by bonus group coaching calls. Her approach demystifies the stock market with proven strategies that help students minimize risk and maximize potential returns. Many students report paying back their course investment within 8-10 weeks, demonstrating the program’s practical effectiveness.

The Trade and Travel Program guides students through a strategic seven-step roadmap. Beginners learn to open trading accounts and master the basics, while more experienced traders develop comprehensive plans aligned with specific income goals. Ijeoma emphasizes practicing skills on simulators before transitioning to live trading, building confidence while minimizing risk. This methodical approach helps students make trading for income a tangible reality rather than just a distant dream.

Meet Teri Ijeoma At Blavity Fest 2025

Teri Ijeoma will be a featured speaker at this year’s Blavity Fest, bringing her wealth of knowledge and inspiring story to Atlanta. This presents a rare opportunity to learn directly from this trading expert who has helped students worldwide achieve their financial goals through her proven methods.

Blavity Fest is a premier celebration of Black ingenuity focused on wealth, wellness, creativity, and music. Taking place May 31-June 1, 2025, at the Lee+White Development in Atlanta, GA, this two-day experience amplifies thought-provoking conversations while celebrating Black culture through cross-generational talent, influential voices, and unforgettable musical performances.

The festival offers several ticket tiers to match your desired experience. General Passes start at $135, granting entrance to the festival grounds on both days with access to the Main Stage, Idea Exchange House programming, and musical performances. For those wanting an enhanced experience, the General Pass + Summit21 option ($185) adds exclusive access to Summit21 programming. VIP Passes ($350) provide an elevated experience with dedicated entry lines, private viewing areas, reserved seating, and exclusive VIP Lounge access.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Teri Ijeoma at Blavity Fest 2025 and discover how you can combine stock trading with your passion for travel.