The United States has warned travelers from India that unlawfully overextending their stays in the U.S. could result in deportation and a “permanent ban.”

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata posted the notice on May 17 via a joint Instagram post. The post said, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future.”

What Else Is There To Know About The State Department’s Information On India?

On May 7, the U.S. Embassy advised U.S. citizens in India to avoid travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to the conflict between India and Pakistan. The State Department classifies India as a “Level 2” zone where Americans should “exercise increased caution.” In India, Americans should take standard travel precautions. Travel safety steps include letting a trusted contact know of their itinerary and remaining updated on each destination’s local news.

Both Indian and American travelers should take heed of the State Department’s information, as it may impact their travel plans in either country. According to Reuters, the State Department announced on May 19 that owners and workers of India-based travel agencies who knowingly help people illegally migrate to the U.S. will face visa restrictions.

Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce allegedly claimed that an undisclosed number of people working at Indian travel agencies are being subjected to travel bans. Though Bruce didn’t share much information, the spokesperson noted that the State Department will continue cracking down.

Bruce allegedly stated, “We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks. “

News about the U.S. clampdown on illegal immigration from India looms among the additional crackdown on refugee status under the Trump administration. Thus far, in a controversial move, the second-term presidency has only welcomed a group of 59 white South Africans, who arrived in the U.S. earlier this month. Trump has defended the Afrikaners‘ arrivals, claiming “white [South African] farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated.”