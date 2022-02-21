Spring Is Coming! Here Are 7 Places In The US To Check Out In The Season Of Renewal And Rebirth

If you’re a classic Hollywood fan, you’ll find plenty of nods to that in Los Angeles, from Grauman’s Chinese Theater, to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cheesy and touristy? Yes, but that’s the point.

Griffith Park is a spot of “wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles,” and consists of over 4,000 beautiful acres of trails and more. As of now, due to COVID, the Bronson Canyon Caves and Griffith Parkline are closed.

Going to be in the Bay Area? Rent a bike to explore San Francisco, or, if you’re feeling really ambitious, ride across the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond. If you’re too tired to ride back, you can catch the ferry.

Be sure to patronize the Black-owned businesses of San Francisco, some of which are listed here.

Oakland and Berkeley have some great sites, and are serviced by the BART.

San Diego is, of course, known for great surfing, so there’s always that. There’s also Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo. The Sicilian Festival in the city’s Little Italy district is great for lovers of Italian food and family-friendly entertainment.