7 Things New Yorkers Want You To Know When You Visit The City

New Yorkers have a reputation for being brusque and standoffish, and to some extent it’s true.

The general rule is, mind the business that pays you, and people are focused on getting to their destination as promptly as possible without complications.

That said, in times of distress and emergency, 9 out of 10 times somebody will step up. A woman with a stroller won’t have to struggle with it up the subway stairs alone. An elderly person who falls will be helped to their feet. A lost child in a mall will at least have the company of a kind adult till the parent is found. And so on. See? At some point, morality kicks in.

It doesn’t hurt to learn a little New York slang, but use discretion depending on who you are and where you are.

Deadass, for example, has multiple meanings, depending on whether it’s said with an implied period or question mark. The speaker could mean: Yes. Are you serious? I’m not kidding. Or, really?