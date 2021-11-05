TN Picks: 10 Winter Destinations For Black Travelers

Summer is officially behind us, and that mild weather we were able to enjoy for much of October is also a thing of the past, at least here in the tri-state area. But the colder months are full of promise, and now is the time to start thinking about which winter destinations to go to for some fun.

One common misconception about Black people is that we don’t do cold. Sure, some of us aren’t fans of it; we thrive when the sun is shining. It activates our melanin and lifts our spirit. But when winter hits, we find ways to enjoy ourselves whether we’re traveling or not, just like any other demographic.

Here are 10 winter destinations that might be of interest to Black travelers.