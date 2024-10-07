Flight rewards are a great incentive for avid travelers. Flyers who are loyal to their favorite airline reap the most benefits. Airlines continue to offer more programs that make travel easier and cheaper for people. For the first time, low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is offering cruises so travelers can save money in the skies and on the water. Whether people are regulars or first-time cruisers, the new points program allows travelers to choose their favorite cruise and take advantage of travel deals.

Earn Rewards With Southwest Cruises

iSAW Company/Unsplash

Southwest’s cruise offerings are all thanks to a partnership with World Travel Holdings. World Travel Holdings is a company that specializes in dream vacations. It is also one of the world’s largest retailers of cruises. This experience and reputation in the travel industry made World Travel Holdings the perfect choice for a major partnership such as this. Through the collaboration between the two companies, Southwest now offers Southwest Rapid Rewards members an easier way to book cruises.

Rewards members can now book their cruises through Southwest. By booking through their website, Southwest customers can earn one Rapid Rewards point for each dollar that they spend on a cruise. Another benefit is that by visiting Southwestcruises.com, which is powered by World Travel Holdings, members can also earn two times the points.

There are only certain cruise lines that are eligible for this though, despite the destination options. Members can book Caribbean, European, and Alaskan cruises. Fortunately, travelers can book many major cruise lines through Southwest. Some of the most popular options include Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Cruises, Celebrity, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian.

Rapid Rewards Perks

While travelers should take note that they can not redeem Southwest points to pay for cruises, there are other benefits and limited-time promotions. Rewards members can earn double points, with the possibility to earn up to 10,000 bonus points for their cruise. For double points, sailings can be through December 31, 2025. The double points apply to sailings that last one to five nights.

There is also another major promotion that affords cruisers who book by October 31, 2024, the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 bonus points based on their room type and sailing length. The promotions for the most bonus points are outlined on the Southwest website, so travelers can consider how to earn the most points as they plan their vacation.