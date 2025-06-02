Several reports claim several major airlines are charging solo travelers more for their airfare than those flying with one or more accompanying passengers.

In late May, Thrifty Traveler shared a report after its flight deal analysts scoured the internet. It found that some of America’s largest carriers have higher-priced fares listed for solo travelers purchasing one-way tickets compared to fare prices for travel companions of two or more. The U.S.-based carriers identified as allegedly engaging in this practice include American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

The publication’s flight deal analysts allegedly found that while the pricing practice isn’t “exactly widespread,” it’s still “real and undeniable.” One example was a United Airlines Economy-class seat going from Chicago-O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) – also in Illinois. To purchase a single seat for a one-way trip, the carrier priced the June 13 airfare at $269. However, the publication noted that the price was just $181 for the same one-way fare when the search criteria changed to purchasing tickets for multiple flyers at once.

A screenshot showed that in addition to offering a cheaper Economy fare, United gave flyers purchasing multiple tickets the option of buying an even cheaper Basic Economy ticket. The latter fare was $151, but only for those purchasing numerous tickets.

What Else Should Solo Travelers Know?

Airfare price discrepancies for solo travelers compared to those purchasing multiple tickets have made numerous headlines in late May 2025. All travelers should research and compare airfare options to find the best deals for their specific price points and preferences. Solo travelers are no exception. Traveling by air is often a leisurely experience, but solo business travelers may also find the information useful.

Flyers may find information about fare pricing for solo travelers and groups if they review a carrier’s policies. Thrifty Traveler analysts reportedly didn’t see the dicey pricing practice implemented by Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, or Southwest Airlines.

The publication noted that it didn’t see the solo traveler upcharge applied on round-trip flight searches, or when looking at fares for international routes.