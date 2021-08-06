Skinphorea: The Popular Black Women-Owned Detroit Facial Bar & Spa

When Jessie Hayes-Stallings and Shareese Shorter launched their blog Skinphorea in 2014, followed by a brick-and-mortar in 2016, they wanted to fill a gap in the market.

“We noticed there wasn’t a lot of places for people on the go,” said Jessie. “For example, the busy mothers, people who have to work and go back and forth between meetings. We wanted something where people can be in and out, but still, have a great time, all while seeing a difference with their skin.”

The co-founders say Skinphorea is Detroit’s first luxury facial bar and spa that’s known for its educational approach to skin and “happy hour” feel. The women have created both a fun and relaxing spa experience where services are inspired by an evening out.

Courtesy of Skinphorea

Here is where you can find the “Skinphorea Glowtini” express facial; the “Mimosa,” an anti-aging treatment facial; and the “Cosmo” Chemical Peel. Their services have become so popular in Detroit that the women are expanding to a second location, with a grand opening scheduled for Aug. 6.

“We’re opening our second location in downtown Detroit because we ran out of space,” Jessie said jokingly. “We’ve been fully booked for almost two years and have a waitlist of over 80 people. We knew it was time to expand and add more services.”

When you ask both Jessie and Shareese what has contributed to their success, they will tell you it’s not just their unique services but the educational aspect customers receive as well. The most popular service is the 90 Day Acne Bootcamp.

“You can go everywhere and get a facial. It feels good, you have a great time, your skin looks glossy when you’re done, but you don’t see a difference with your skin,” Jessie adds. “You still have your breakouts, and you still have your dark spots. The good thing about us, you can come in, and we have progress reports of your skin, and we educate you on the right ingredients that you need.”

For more information about Skinphorea and how to book, visit the company website.