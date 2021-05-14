Pour Up: Celebrate National Mimosa Day At These U.S. Spots

Some live for brunch on the weekends and then there’s the rest of us who live for the endless mimosas. Add the fact that there’s a holiday, shoutout to National Mimosa Day, that celebrates the drink staple— it’s almost too good to be true.

We know how much you appreciate a good boozy brunch, that’s why we’ve rounded up the 10 best places across the U.S. to grab a mimosa on National Mimosa Day.