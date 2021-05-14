Photo Credit: Party Noire's Divine Feminine Brunch Photo courtesy of Party Noire
Pour Up: Celebrate National Mimosa Day At These U.S. Spots
Some live for brunch on the weekends and then there’s the rest of us who live for the endless mimosas. Add the fact that there’s a holiday, shoutout to National Mimosa Day, that celebrates the drink staple— it’s almost too good to be true.
We know how much you appreciate a good boozy brunch, that’s why we’ve rounded up the 10 best places across the U.S. to grab a mimosa on National Mimosa Day.
1. 10th & Piedmont- Atlanta
View this post on Instagram
Located in the heart of Midtown, 10th & Piedmont is a community-focused restaurant designed specifically with the words “fun environment” in mind.
The restaurant serves a very vibrant brunch on Saturdays and Sunday and for $17.95, you can get unlimited mimosas! We don’t want to tell you what to pair with your drinks, but it’s worth noting that the chicken and waffles here are legendary.
2. Rustik Tavern- Brooklyn
View this post on Instagram
There’s nothing better than enjoying a mimosa with food that nourishes the soul. That’s exactly what you’ll get at Rustik Tavern in Brooklyn. Enjoy comfort food and unlimited mimosas for $35.
3. Mimosa Grill- Charlotte
View this post on Instagram
Anyone confident enough to name their establishment after a brunch staple deserves your dollars. The owners of Mimosa Grill pretty much told the rest of Queen City restaurants to fall back because they own the mimosa game.
And judging the drink menu, they might be right. We would recommend its “Man Mosa,” made with new Amsterdam vodka, prosecco, peach snaps, and fresh OJ.
4. Mesler Kitchen at Sohpy Hotel- Chicago
View this post on Instagram
Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Mesler Kitchen at Sohpy Hotel Chicago is one of the best brunch spots in The Windy City. It may be Chicago’s best-kept secret (for now) as it’s one of the few places that is stunning to sit in, the food is great, and the mimosas? Even better.
There’s a lot to choose from on the menu, but the waffle here is iconic. It’s so good you don’t even need the syrup. You also can’t go wrong with the grits n’ shrimp.
5. The Biscuit Bar- Dallas
View this post on Instagram
Just 30 miles north of Dallas is a Granite Park eatery where they take biscuits and drinks to the next level.
Do you want a little twist on the mimosa? The Biscuit Bar has you covered. You can order its famous “Fromosa,” a frozen take on the classic brunch drink. While you’re there, you can also enjoy “Brunch Punch,” a mix of pineapple, sparkling wine, and lemon juice. Yum!
There are locations in Arlington, Ft. Worth, and Dallas.
6. Phil & Derek's Restaurant- Houston
View this post on Instagram
Located in Midtown Houston, Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Bar has been serving creole classics and great music since 2008. It’s so good that the brunch was voted, Best Morning after Brunch, for three consecutive years.
Mimosas come in different flavors, including orange, cranberry, pineapple, grapefruit, and lemonade.
How much do they cost? Glad you asked. $3 per glass! So, go ahead and ball out on a mimosa or three.
7. Plan Check Kitchen + Bar- Los Angeles
View this post on Instagram
As if its menu items such as the Cruller Donut French Toast, the Hot Chicken Plate, Pork Belly Benedict, and Brunch Burger weren’t enough, they have the nerve to have $5 mimosas …in LA. It really doesn’t get much better than this.
8. Honey Uninhibited- Miami
View this post on Instagram
Honey Uninhibited brings true southern staples to the bottom of the map, in the cultural melting pot of Miami.
What we love about Honey Uninhibited is that staff will give you your own “Mimosa Kit,” which means you can control how much champagne you want in your glass.
9. Jack Rose Restaurant- New Orleans
View this post on Instagram
Jack Rose’a menu items feature a mix of New Orleans’, Italian, French and Spanish dishes. The cuisine is unpretentious and skillfully executed with amazing decor.
Sip your mimosa under the Lil Wayne portrait in the living room or the rose garden patio.
10. The Pink Elephant Alibi- San Francisco
View this post on Instagram
Finally, a restaurant that actually gets it as they offer bottomless mimosas beyond Saturday and Sunday. In fact, you can brunch all day during the week and enjoy bottomless mimosas at The Pink Elephant Alibi.
They also offer “Happy Hour Mimosas” on Friday nights from 3 pm to 7 pm.