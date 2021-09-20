7 Of Rio de Janeiro's Best All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouses For Meat Lovers

All-you-can-eat steakhouses in Brazil are considered a national treasure, and a tradition that has existed for centuries. Known as Churrascaria Rodízio, the steakhouses attract thousands of Brazilians, and foreigners, every week to enjoy the best of a typical Brazilian BBQ experience.

In a regular Brazilian Churrascaria Rodízio there can be up to 30 different types of meat. The skewer-toting waiter approaches the customer with a cut to be chosen. The cooking process consists of stabbing hunks of meat onto the skewer and then slow-roasted rotisserie-style over charcoal to lock in the juiciness and flavor.

Picanha (Brazilian cut beef), sausage, chicken, pork, and lamb make Brazilian steakhouses a paradise for meat lovers.

Travel Noire has rounded up the best steakhouses in the city of Rio de Janeiro where you can enjoy not only meat itself, but also salads, tropical fruit juices, fish, seafood, and in some places— sushi. If you are a true meat lover, this list is for you.