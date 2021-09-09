7 Of Rio de Janeiro's Best Hiking Trails To Explore

Rio de Janeiro, the most famous city in Brazil, is known for its Carnival parties, New Year’s Eve celebration, beaches, Sugar Loaf and Christ the Redeemer. But, it also has some of the best hiking trails around, too.

Surrounded by peaks and mountains, and covered by rainforests, the city of Rio is a great place for those who enjoy hiking.

Rio de Janeiro offers several tour options for hikers of the most varied levels of experience. Travel Noire rounded up the best hiking trails that reward adventurers with the best views in the city.

If you choose one, just remember to wear comfortable clothing and bring water to hydrate yourself during the hike. Ah, and don’t forget the camera to snap those breathtaking photos as you discover why Rio is also known as the Marvelous City.