Inside Lençóis Maranhenses Park: One Of Brazil's Most Stunning Destinations

Lençóis Maranhenses Park is one of the most incredible destinations in Brazil. Created in 1981, the park is the perfect destination for those who love nature and are looking to be surrounded by natural ecosystems.

Lençóis Maranhenses Is located in Maranhão, Brazil’s northeastern state. It is known for its stunning field of white sand dunes– the largest in South America— and breathtaking blue lagoons throughout its 155 thousand hectares.

The best time to visit Lençóis is between May and October, when the lakes are full and suitable for diving. But this does not mean that the park isn’t just as beautiful the other six months of the year.

Along the 50 miles of the coastline of the park, there are 1.24 miles of beaches, with 32ft to 65 ft of high dunes, forming long winding stretches of sand with up to 46.8 miles in length, and more than 12 miles inland. The appearance of crumpled sheets of these chains is the origin of the name of the park.

Its large, white dunes make Lençóis Maranhenses look like a typical desert, but in fact it is not a real one.

Lying just outside the Amazon River, the world’s second-largest river, the region is subject to a regular rain season during the beginning of the year. The rain water is collected in the valleys between sand dunes and is prevented from percolating down by a layer of impermeable rock which lies underneath the sand. The resulting blue, green and black “lagoons” are surrounded by the desert-like sand, and reach their fullest between July and September.

Much of the territory of the park offers a landscape that cannot be found anywhere else on the planet: a succession of white sand dunes whose curves, when viewed from above, resemble large sheets stretched out in the wind. The Atins lagoons are the highlight of the Park.

Another main attraction is Baixa Grande, located inside the dunes field, which resembles a typical oasis. This region presents the greatest diversity in vegetation and birds of the National Park, and its lagoons are deep enough for most of the year.

The easiest way to get to Lençóis Maranhenses is through São Luís, the capital of Maranhão. From there, you can hire a tour agency that will take you to Barreirinhas, which offers the best infrastructure in the region.

Lençóis Maranhenses Park is an incredible destination. Its uniqueness attracts tourists from all over the world willing to take walks along the sands, and they are met with breathtakingly beautiful scenery while diving in the crystal clear waters. The interaction with local communities also provides a very rich exchange of experiences. A spectacle that will hardly be erased from your memory.