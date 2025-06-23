“Soft luxury” is a trend that has quickly turned into an aspirational revolution. It’s a slower, more intentional approach to travel—one that centers wellbeing and meaningful moments over extravagance. This represents more than indulgence; it’s a radical act of self-care, a lifestyle of ease, elegance, and intentional joy. After generations of being told to grind harder and push through, this era marks a cultural shift toward rest, everyday luxury, and the kind of freedom that doesn’t need to be earned through burnout.



So this summer, it’s all about leaning into soft luxury for Black travelers. Skip the flashy trips for elevated escapes in timeless destinations – whether it’s checking into a design-forward suite overlooking the Mediterranean or spending a long weekend at a serene resort nestled in California’s Wine Country. Traveling is a form of self-care, so invest in yourself by getting the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card—your key to unlock refined travel. With every purchase on the card, you’ll earn points that you can redeem at over 30 brands and 10,000 destinations around the world. Ready to book the trip?



Let’s take a journey into the luxe summer era and unwind in five dreamy destinations that embody the essence of soft luxury—each paired with Marriott Bonvoy® properties that promise a curated and elevated experience.

Bali, Indonesia – Elevated Escape

For the jetsetters who believe luxury is found in both the journey and the destination, Bali offers spiritual discovery at every turn. Find inner peace through mornings dedicated to yoga and afternoons spent at the spa. Picture infinity pools, jungle sanctuaries, and five-star service with a side of soft life serenity.

Start your day with sunrise meditation overlooking the rice terraces of Ubud, followed by a visit to the Tirta Empul Temple. Spend time exploring local artisan markets, sampling tropical fruits, or join a Balinese cooking class to bring the island’s flavors home with you. In the evening, unwind with a beachfront dinner in Seminyak or a visit to the island’s famed Uluwatu Temple for its cliffside ocean views and Kecak fire dance performances.



Where to Stay: The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa offers a tropical beachfront stay with Balinese elegance, private villas, and immersive local experiences. With seven lagoon-shaped swimming pools, six resort restaurants and bars, and a rejuvenating spa, you won’t have to go very far to fully unwind and recharge.



Soft Luxury Tip: Consider a travel rewards credit card that helps you earn and redeem points towards future free nights, like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, where new cardmembers can earn 5 Free Night Awards* (each night valued up to 50,000 points—that’s up to 250,000 points total) after qualifying purchases**. That’s five nights of bliss in paradise.

Tulum, Mexico – Wellness & Wonder

Papaya Playa Project, Tulum, a Member of Design Hotels™

Nestled between turquoise waters and lush jungle, Tulum is the ultimate sanctuary for those seeking serenity and holistic rejuvenation. Whether you are exploring Mayan ruins or soaking up the sun at the beach, Tulum offers opportunities to immerse yourself at every turn.

After you kick off your mornings with beachfront yoga, spend the afternoon swimming in crystalline cenotes like Gran Cenote or Cenote Calavera. As the sun sets, end your day with seafood and mezcal-fueled dinners at beloved local spots like Kitchen Table or Arca, where fresh catches and jungle ambiance deliver a soft luxurious experience.



Where to Stay: Stay at the Papaya Playa Project, Tulum, a Member of Design Hotels™ where architecture meets artistry, and wellness takes center stage, offering an on-site spa with no appointments required.



Soft Luxury Tip: Be sure to book the Casita Ocean Rooftop Pool room, where you’ll enjoy your own private rooftop pool, taking elevated travel to the next level. Plus, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers receive automatic Silver Elite status, which comes with Priority Late Checkout (when available), so you can hit that snooze button a few more times. After all, nothing about the soft life should be rushed.

Lisbon, Portugal – Culinary Revelations

Altis Belém Hotel & Spa, a Member of Design Hotels™

Lisbon is where soul meets sophistication. The city’s warm energy, layered history, and bold flavors make it the perfect destination for travelers craving adventure without compromising the soft luxury lifestyle.

Spend your days wandering Alfama’s winding streets, riding the iconic Tram 28, or admiring sweeping views from Miradouro da Senhora do Monte. When it comes to food, Lisbon is a savory playground offering dishes like bacalhau à brás at Taberna da Rua das Flores and Afro-Portuguese fusion at Cantinho do Aziz, where spiced Mozambican curries take center stage. And every time you’re eating out in Lisbon, be sure to use your Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, which will earn you 3X points on dining purchases***. Then, use those same points for your next soulful escape to a culinary destination.

No visit is complete without sampling pastéis de nata (custard tarts) at Pastéis de Belém, where locals and travelers alike line up for the city’s most beloved sweet treat. Whether you’re sipping a bold glass of red in a tiled courtyard or enjoying fresh seafood along the Tagus River, Lisbon invites you to savor each moment.



Where to Stay: Altis Belém Hotel & Spa, a Member of Design Hotels™ is a destination in itself. Overlooking the Tagus River in Lisbon’s historic Belém district, this multi-time World Travel Awards winner sets the tone for elevated culinary travel. Home to the Michelin-starred Feitoria Restaurant & Wine Bar, the hotel offers a dining experience rooted in global flavors and fine Portuguese wines.



Soft Luxury Tip: A soft luxury vacation isn’t complete without a spa day. And you’re in luck, because BSPA by Karin Herzog, nestled right inside the hotel, is recognized as Portugal’s Best Hotel Luxury Spa. Altis Belém is truly where unforgettable taste meets unmatched tranquility.

Take a sunset sailing tour along the Tagus River for panoramic views of Lisbon’s pastel skyline—complete with wine, local bites, and a front-row seat to one of Europe’s most underrated golden hours.

Calistoga, California – Wine Country Wellness

Tucked away in the northernmost part of Napa Valley, Calistoga is where relaxation and refinement meet under the California sun. This charming town offers the perfect setting for enjoying soft luxury: think scenic bike rides between vineyards, mineral-rich mud baths, and sipping local Cabernet while soaking in the views. Spend the afternoon exploring nearby wineries like Castello di Amorosa, modeled after a Tuscan castle, or take a meditative stroll through the region’s famous redwoods.

Where to Stay: Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort and Mineral Springs, a Member of Design Hotels™ channels a retro-cool aesthetic with a modern wellness twist. Every detail, from the design-forward rooms to the fire pits sprinkled across the property, invites guests to live the soft life. Plus, with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card, you can earn up to 17X total points on purchases at this hotel and thousands of other hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, making every stay more rewarding.

Soft Luxury Tip: For those nights you don’t want to go far, enjoy the hotel’s amenities, like its three geothermal mineral pools, a state-of-the-art spa for mud and aromatherapy treatments, and Backyard, a chef-driven restaurant highlighting seasonal ingredients and Napa Valley wines.

New Orleans, Louisiana – Soulful Splendor

The Saint Hotel, New Orleans, French Quarter, Autograph Collection

There’s no city like New Orleans, where every note of jazz, every bite of a beignet, and every historic block tells a story. For travelers looking to revel in Black culture, cuisine, and creativity, this city delivers.

Embracing the soft life here means leaning into long, unhurried brunches—like the soulful spread at Vyoone’s or bottomless mimosas at Ruby Slipper Café—followed by a historical walking tour through the French Quarter or a slow afternoon browsing Black-owned galleries in Tremé. End your night with elevated Creole cuisine at Commander’s Palace, a landmark of fine dining in the Garden District. Pairing indulgent dishes with classic Southern hospitality is the perfect way to wrap up a day of culture, flavor, and ease.

Where to Stay: The Saint Hotel, New Orleans, French Quarter, Autograph Collection offers historic luxury with a modern twist in the heart of the French Quarter. Located on Canal Street, you’ll be in the heart of the action. Enjoy amenities that match the city’s signature flair—think contemporary jazz-infused design, boutique-style rooms, and an intimate on-site lounge perfect for evening cocktails. Formerly the Audubon Building which was built in 1910, this landmark property now channels its storied past into a stay that’s anything but dated.



Soft Luxury Tip: Use the annual anniversary Free Night Award* (valued up to 35,000 points) from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card to extend your trip one more day in the Big Easy. You won’t regret spending another day indulging in the city’s soulful culture.

This summer, let soft luxury become a movement for you. One rooted in the truth that Black travelers deserve curated, restorative, and joyful travel experiences. Whether you’re nurturing your spirit or reveling in your passions, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card makes it possible to travel better, smarter, and softer.



Ready to rest, restore, repeat? Learn more about how the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card can unlock your soft luxury this summer through a world of experiences, free nights, and unforgettable stays.

*Certain hotels have resort fees.

**Terms apply.

***Spend cap applies.