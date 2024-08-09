Qatar Airways, the Doha-based carrier known for its luxurious offerings, unveiled its latest innovation in premium air travel: the “Qsuite Next Gen.”

Revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow in England, this upgraded version of the airline’s award-winning business class product wants to elevate the in-flight experience to new heights. The Qsuite Next Gen builds upon the success of its predecessor, which revolutionized business-class travel with its quad suite configuration and sliding privacy doors.

The new iteration introduces several enhancements. These features will cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers. One of the most notable aspects of the Qsuite Next Gen is the introduction of companion suites in window aisles. These suites will complement the existing middle aisle quad units. They will allow greater flexibility in seating arrangements and give more options for couples or business partners traveling together.

What Else Does Qatar Airways’ Qsuite Next Gen Offer?

Privacy, a hallmark of Qatar Airways’ premium offerings, has been further enhanced with taller, digitally controlled dividers. This feature allows passengers to customize their personal space according to their preferences, whether they seek complete seclusion or a more open environment.

The entertainment experience has also received a significant upgrade. The Qsuite Next Gen boasts new 4K OLED maneuverable screens. These screens can be fully pushed back when not in use. This provides crystal-clear viewing and allows more versatile use of the suite space.

Most importantly, comfort remains a top priority. So, the new suites offer lie-flat and double beds in the configurations. A dedicated “make my bed” feature for turn-down service adds an extra touch of luxury reminiscent of high-end hotel accommodations.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer expressed enthusiasm about the new product, stating, “Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite.” He referred to it as “the future of business class travel,” highlighting the airline’s commitment to innovation and passenger comfort.