A puppy-shaped mountain in central China has become an overnight sensation, all thanks to its uncanny resemblance to man’s best friend. This geological formation, now affectionately known as “Puppy Mountain,” has captured the hearts of visitors, transforming a once-overlooked landscape into a must-visit destination.

The story of Puppy Mountain began with a serendipitous snapshot. Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan was visiting his hometown of Yichang in Hubei province when he captured a photo that would soon take the internet by storm. While reviewing his vacation pictures, Guo noticed something remarkable – a mountain resembling a dog’s head, its snout seemingly perched at the edge of the Yangtze River.

“It was so magical and cute,” Guo exclaimed, recalling his excitement upon discovering the unique formation. “The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River.”

Puppy-Shaped Mountain Becomes A Viral Sensation

On Valentine’s Day, Guo shared his discovery on Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote), a popular Chinese social media platform. The post, captioned “Puppy Mountain,” quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 120,000 likes within just ten days. The phenomenon spread to other platforms, with the hashtag #xiaogoushan (Chinese for “Puppy Mountain”) garnering millions of views on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

The internet’s reaction was a mix of wonder and playfulness. Dog owners across China began sharing pictures of their pets, comparing them to the mountain’s canine silhouette. Social media users expressed their delight, with one commenting, “We all need the eyes to see the beauty in this world.”

As the image circulated online, it wasn’t long before curious travelers began flocking to Yichang’s Zigui County to witness the geological marvel firsthand. The mountain, visible from an observation deck overlooking the Yangtze River – the longest river in China and third-longest in the world – quickly became a hotspot for photographers and nature enthusiasts.