Exec Eventz, a brand known for curating LGBTQ+ experiences and its signature POSH parties, is expanding internationally. What began as a way for Exec Eventz’s founder, Jay Isak, to celebrate his birthday each year quickly became a gathering place for the community he was building.

Since its start in 2017, Exec Eventz’s touring POSH series has become a premier LGBTQ+ event that plays R&B, hip-hop, and reggae music. Now, Isak and his team are ready to expand their mission of safe and inclusive space beyond borders with POSH PVR Escape. The three-day luxury getaway promises parties and purpose, with relaxation, fun, and professional growth at the center of programming. In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, July 25-28, 2025, the curated itinerary is geared towards LGBTQ+ Culture, though Isak says allies are welcome.

“We’re redefining luxury travel for the LGBTQ+ community with POSH PVR Escape,” said Jay Isak, founder of Exec Eventz. “POSH PVR Escape isn’t just a vacation — it’s a cultural moment, a space for freedom, and an opportunity to uplift the LGBTQ+ community.”

Travel Noire spoke with Isak to discover how his backyard Brooklyn birthdays expanded into a nationwide brand serving LGBTQ+ communities.

POSH Parties Head To Puerto Vallarta

Travel Noire: What inspired the journey toward creating events across the country and, now, travel experiences internationally?

Jay Isak: We started doing events in 2017, but even before then, it was an annual birthday party in a backyard in Brooklyn. At the first one, cars were double-parked; there were 200 people. We did it again the following year, and then it became a yearly thing.

In 2017, a light bulb went off, and I said, ‘This is too many people to have in our backyard in Brooklyn; almost 400 people trying to come into this tiny backyard. It doesn’t make sense. It’s a lot of fun, but let’s see how this looks if we put this in a venue.’

We rented the Pepsi venue, Cola House, in the Meatpacking District, on 15th Street in New York. It was our Halloween party, our launch, and our very first official POSH event, and it was a success. We waited about a month, then had another party in December, and that was it — we started doing it monthly. We said, ‘Let’s try to do one in LA.’ LA was successful, and Atlanta was successful.

We took some time off during the pandemic, so we didn’t do anything for about two and a half years. At the beginning of 2023, we started doing events [again] and decided to do a POSH tour in New York, LA, and Atlanta — our hubs. We [also] did Dallas, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Houston. The idea was to go to these cities during either Pride or a cultural moment like Art Basel, or Fashion Week in New York or Paris. Everywhere we went, the crowds started getting bigger and bigger.

For the LGBTQ+ community, we focused on chic venues that our audience wouldn’t normally get to experience. So many times, we approached venues to be the first LGBTQ+ party that they’ve had. That drew the community’s attention because these venues don’t typically cater to us. That helped us get even more buzz, and it had always been a dream of mine to do a destination getaway since we started.

I said, ‘Let’s take it to Mexico and see what it’s like to activate three days in a row instead of popping into a city and just doing one night.’ That’s how we got the PVR experience.

TN: What makes Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the right choice for the first POSH PVR Escape?

JI: Puerto Vallarta is a very welcoming area of Mexico for the LGBTQ+ community. They have a ‘gayborhood’ in Puerto Vallarta, where our LGBTQ-owned resort is located.

What’s interesting is that Puerto Vallarta has typically been a great LGBTQ destination, but not for men and women of color. They’re welcomed, of course, with open arms, but the experience—the music and vibes—are catered to the Caucasian community. For POSH PVR Escape, we are bringing in our DJs and will have not just techno music but hip-hop, reggae, R&B, and Afrobeats — a lot more of the culture, really.

A lot is happening in the country and the world. People need a quality escape, even for a moment, where they are welcome and get the vibes they like. This is your chance to party, recharge, and connect.

TN: Let’s get into the itinerary. What can POSH PVR travelers expect over the three-day weekend?

JI: Well-curated events with tons of Instagramable moments, from production to dancers, pool parties, and some of the best clubs I’ve ever seen. Puerto Vallarta has surprisingly some amazing nightlife and nightclubs. You’ll experience the party side, with great service at a low cost. We intentionally chose July, which is usually a lot less. So, from a party aspect, you get to have a great party on a budget.

From the recharge aspect, it’s a beautiful luxury resort with many amenities, such as a spa, a gym, and yoga. We’re also allowing people to connect with a POSH Professionals mixer. That mixer will be for those interested in hearing from a panel of experts about things relevant to the community and how to find jobs. We realized that POSH attracts a lot of very successful people of color. It’s an opportunity to connect with successful people from the community and learn.

It’s three days and six events, with two each day providing different opportunities. Some folks will come to all, and others will pick and choose. Too often, when destination getaways happen, the focus is only on partying. We want to provide a space for people to feel like they have been recharged, but also, there is an opportunity to reconnect with folks who can help advance my career goals, guide me, and mentor me.

TN: What does supporting organizations and programming like POSH PVR mean for LGBTQ+ communities in these times?

If I could have a call to action, it would be for brands and sponsors to support organizations like ours that allow you to get an authentic and direct connection to LGBTQ+ people, especially those of color.

We’ve been trying to educate brands on the community and supporting LGBTQ+ people and Pride year-round. June is what many call Capital Pride, but Black Pride happens at different times in different places throughout the country. For example, Black Pride in Houston from May 1st to May 4th. Atlanta Black Pride was in January, and there’s Black Pride, which is also World Pride, at the end of May in D.C.

Many folks don’t understand that there’s a Black Pride calendar. Brands need to know and understand that. Our community is looking for those supporting organizations like ours: doing good work, providing a connection for folks, and quality in nice spaces.

We’re a party with a purpose because we give back to Rainbow Railroad, our charity of choice, to help them continue their work. Rainbow Railroad helps LGBTQ+ people facing persecution in different parts of the world get to safety. They help them get to London, Canada, or America, along with jobs and housing. Having sponsors who looked at us would be great because you have a direct connection. What we see sponsors doing is defaulting to doing a parade during Pride or sponsoring a Pride celebration.

TN: For LGBTQ+ travelers seeking community, what’s the best way to stay connected?

JI: Tickets and exclusive travel packages for POSH PVR Escape are available on our website. Several events that we do are free as part of our new nonprofit, POSH Professionals. Social media (@execeventz) is a great place to learn about what’s happening because we also partner with other organizations. We don’t just share our events. We share free events for the culture that help others advance themselves and focus on the positive. It’s a nice place for folks to find community and other communities for support.

We’re excited to do this work for POSH and provide a space for LGBTQ+ men and women. We welcome everyone, but focus on LGBTQ+ men and women of color and providing them with high-end quality experiences.

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.