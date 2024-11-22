One of the most vibrant times of the year in Miami is right around the corner. Art Basel, the main event of Miami Art Week, is nearly here again for its annual celebration of contemporary art, artists, and galleries. This year, Art Basel Miami Beach will take place from December 6 to December 8 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Miami Art Week, which Art Basel is included in, will occur from December 2 through December 8.

In addition to seeing art throughout the city, those in Miami can also experience the influx of happenings connected to the festivities. A fun and enriching time for art lovers, Miami Art Week can also be great for party seekers and foodies. The series of events consists of numerous parties, fairs, and programs to attend, engage, network, and experience.

During this year’s Miami showcase, there will be opportunities to support, celebrate, and learn about the work of Black artists, curators, collectors, and galleries. Scroll through where and what to see during this year’s Miami Art Week and Art Basel below.

AfriKin Art Fair

This year, the AfriKin Art Fair in North Miami will celebrate its 10th anniversary from December 1 through December 8. The fair will exhibit the work of 74 artists from 33 countries representing the Black/African diaspora. This year’s itinerary includes cultural workshops, thought-provoking artist talks, performances, a runway show, and more.

Vernissage – Visage And Portrait Stories

This is the 2024 opening reception for Art of Black Miami. It’s taking place on December 3 at the Doral Cultural Arts Center. The artwork presented will be by artists representing the Black/African diaspora, including Oscar Ukonu, Egypt Hagan, Anthony Burks Sr., Stefan Smith, and SONA. The evening will showcase and celebrate portraiture “depicting untold heroes, focusing on emotional expressions and human connection.”

Art Beat Miami

This year, Art Beat Miami celebrates its 11th anniversary from December 4 through December 8. This year’s festivities include a “Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch,” youth program, an “Art on the Catwalk” event, and more. Of course, the annual satellite art fair will showcase the work of Haitian and other Black artists.

LOUD Week! by Love of Urban Design

LOUD Love of Urban Design describes itself as a community initiative that champions “the artistic excellence of meaningful works inspired by Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond.” LOUD Week! will run from December 4 through December 7, celebrating and highlighting Black and brown creatives in various industries. Attendees can expect artist exhibitions, fashion shows, networking events, panels, and pop-up retail experiences.

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show 2024 by Hampton Art Lovers

This art fair is dedicated to the appreciation of African American fine art. This year’s theme is “Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are.” The fair will run from December 4 to December 8 at the historic Ward Rooming House in Overtown.

Solomon Adufah, Adonis Parker, Basil Watson, Chris Clark, Brandon Clarke, Phil Shung, Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander, and Greg Clark will be the featured artists.

The Say Their Names: A Public Art Memorial Project

Experiencing this large-scale and impactful mural at the Bakehouse Art Complex. Missouri-born and Miami-based artist Chire Regans, aka VantaBlack, memorializes the names of 250 lives lost due to gun violence, police brutality, and various other types of injustices. The mural went up in December 2020 and will remain until the end of December 2025.

Afriart Gallery x Rele Gallery

As a part of Art Basel, Afriart Gallery (Uganda) collaborated with Rele Gallery (locations in Nigeria, England, and the United States) to exhibit the work of six African artists from December 6 through December 8. Visitors will experience unique artworks made from various materials inspired by the artists’ personal communities and environments.

Afriart Gallery will showcase the work of Fiker Solomon (Ethiopia), Richard Atugonza (Uganda), and Sanaa Gateja (Uganda). Rele Gallery will display work by Agnes Waruguru (Kenya), Yoma Emore (Nigeria), and Sedireng Mothibatsela (Botswana).

Is Matronage The New Patronage? – Art Basel, Miami Beach Conversations

Art collector, businesswoman, and philanthropist Pamela J. Joyner will speak at this free Art Basel event, a part of the “Conversations” program. The panel discussion will explore the legacy and current, continued work of female art collectors.

Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time Exhibit

Visit the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum on December 5 for the opening reception program of fabric and quilt artist Gary Tyler’s Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time. Attendees will learn about and visually experience Tyler’s powerful story of a wrongful 41 years served in prison. He was in his youth, 16, when he was wrongfully convicted for the 1974 shooting and death of, Timothy Weber, a white student.

Prizm Art Fair

From December 3 through December 7, check out the Prizm Art at Ice Palace West Studio. In collaboration with REVOLT, the fair will showcase the work of artists from all over the African continent and its diaspora. Programming expected from this fair includes several panels, events, and performances. Organizers are throwing the Prizm X Revolt House Party on December 7.

Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA) Exhibit And Panel Discussion

This art brokerage organization will host its 15th annual Art Basel panel discussion on Contemporary African Diaspora Art on December 8. During the festive week, it will also host a two-day “AfroSpiritual Energetics” art exhibit. Art broker, writer, and art advisor Ludlow Bailey will present the events.

Bold. Black. Baldwin. Exhibit

This exhibit at the IPC ArtSpace in Little Haiti will celebrate James Baldwin‘s legacy. The work of artists from Miami, NYC, and New Orleans will foster conversations on race, identity, and time.

Sankofa: Looking Back, Moving Forward by The Center For Haitian Studies

This showcase at the Little River Art Tent from December 6 to December 8 will feature original art from 13 African American artists from all over the United States.

Basel B.A.E (Black Art Experience)

The 8th annual Basel B.A.E will take place on December 6 at The Urban. Attendees will experience all types of art, including visual art, photography, sculpture, and fashion by Black artists. The night will include food, hookah, live painting, karaoke, and much more. Guests can also get free headshots taken.