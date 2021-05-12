How Racism Forced James Baldwin And Other Black Figures To Move Abroad

In 1961, Maya Angelou and her then-partner, Vusumzi Make from South Africa, moved to Cairo, Egypt, where she worked as a journalist.

One year later, Angelou and Make broke up and she moved to Ghana with her son. There they joined a small, tight-knit expatriate African American community that included the great scholar and activist W. E. B. Du Bois, writer William Gardner Smith, and more.

During her time in Ghana, she learned Fanti, the local language, which helped her to secure a position as an administrative assistant with the University of Ghana.

In 1964, Malcolm X, like many prominent Black figures of the time, visited Ghana. During that trip, he met with Angelou and the two planned to work together on building the Organization of Afro-American Unity. This was the organization that Malcolm X started once he left the Nation of Islam. The project also prompted Angelou to leave Ghana to return to the US in 1965.

Angelou, however, returned to the United States shortly before Malcolm X was assassinated.