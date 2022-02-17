Down To Pole Dance On The Go? Here are 10 Black-Owned Pole Dance Studios In The U.S.

For some of us dedicated to our pole dance journey, it’s important to keep conditioned and limber while traveling. Aside from the fact that muscle memory is notoriously short, there’s nothing easy about manipulating your body up, down, and around a vertical apparatus. The same can be said of other aerial art forms such as hoop and silks, and learning basic techniques is crucial before safely attempting more challenging ones. Even those who come from a fitness background, no matter how strong they are, are humbled when they take their first pole class. There’s nothing quite like it, and there’s no way to cut corners.

A misconception about pole dance is that it’s something you only see in certain nightclubs and therefore, that makes it inherently sexual. While some of the moves can be on the suggestive side, such as violator, they require a degree of athleticism that doesn’t come overnight. Not only are you fighting gravity to become airborne, but you’re also fighting to stay on the pole as long as possible. Only with time (and bruises) can transitioning from one move to the next look effortless.

Some credit pole dance for helping them regain confidence lost due to trauma and neglect, and Black people have carved a space for themselves within that world. Organizations such as Black Men Pole and Black Girls Pole, infuse this unique dance form with some much-needed melanin. Instructors like Roz Mays, Zen Oasis, and Dey Phoenix are letting folks know that no matter what your shape or size, you can learn to pole dance.

If you want to keep your pole skills sharp during your domestic travels, here are 10 Black-owned pole studios in the U.S. that you should visit.