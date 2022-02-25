Planning On Making The Move To Costa Rica? Find Out Which City Is Best For You

Surfers, boutique buyers, and sunset lovers will adore Santa Teresa. Located on the South Pacific coast of Costa Rica, Santa Teresa is an incredible option for Black expats looking to enjoy delicately put together cocktails under the reckless drama of Costa Rican sunsets.

The vibe: A hugely popular spot, Santa Teresa and its neighboring jungle has a reputation for drawing people in and keeping them there. There is also everything you would expect to live a comfortable and familiar lifestyle, as well as plenty of post-surf dining spots, which keep this small town alive come sunset onwards.

The traveler: Palm trees and a passion for the outdoors, in the fanciest way possible. This is your kind of vibe and living in Santa Teresa you have your pick of yoga studios, organic health stores, jungle, coast, and some of the prettiest ocean-side cocktails on offer.