Air travel anxiety is on the rise due to recent aviation incidents, and one woman’s pre-flight ritual has captured the attention of millions. On February 15, 2025, TikTok user Desiree Salter shared a video that would soon take the internet by storm. The clip, which has amassed over 5.7 million views, shows Salter performing what she calls a blessing ritual on the plane she was about to board.

In the video, Salter holds a small bottle of what she describes as “Holy oil or blessed oil.” She carefully uses the oil to draw a cross on both sides of the cabin door before entering the aircraft. Her post’s caption reads, “In Jesus’ name we pray… AMEN!!” followed by a prayer hands emoji.

A Response To Recent Aviation Incidents

Salter’s actions come in the wake of several high-profile aviation incidents that have left many travelers on edge. Just weeks before her viral post, on January 29, 2025, American Airlines Flight 5342 was involved in a collision with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Adding to the tension, on February 17, 2025, a Delta Air Lines jet carrying 80 people crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The plane flipped upside down upon landing, resulting in injuries to at least 18 people. Miraculously, there were no fatalities in this incident.

These events have undoubtedly contributed to a heightened sense of anxiety among air travelers, providing context for why Salter’s ritual resonated with so many viewers.

Blessing Ritual Ignites Mixed Reactions From TikTokers

The response to Salter’s video has been polarized, reflecting diverse perspectives on faith, superstition, and air travel safety. Many commenters expressed support and understanding for Salter’s actions. One user wrote, “At this point… I don’t blame you,” while another added, “Nah frfr… gotta stay prayed up… cuz these planes been tripping lately.”

Interestingly, even some non-religious viewers found comfort in Salter’s ritual. One commenter shared, “I’m not religious but I flew alone for the first time last year and I sat by a stranger and he prayed twice before we took off and I felt so safe.”

However, not everyone was supportive of Salter’s actions. Critics argued that credit for safe flights should go to aviation professionals rather than religious rituals. One commenter pointedly stated, “Because y’all posting like Oil really did it. It was the pilot and maintenance staff.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Salter remained undeterred. She posted another TikTok video days later, showing herself performing the same ritual on her return flight. In the comments, she wrote, “I made it back home safely!!! Thanks everyone!! God is Good!! I pray everyone have safe travels if they are flying soon.”