While luxury travel is indeed about fancy hotels, Michelin-star meals, and drop-dead gorgeous views, it’s about those “is this even real?” moments that stay with you forever. Like watching the sky melt into gold over Santorini, lanterns flickering through a dreamy Balinese jungle, or locking eyes with a wild lion on a safari. Yet, even these picturesque destinations can fall short on camera if you’re not equipped with the right travel gadgets.

A shaky video, poor lighting, or an out-of-focus shot can easily strip the magic from your most treasured travel memories. That’s where the proper travel photography and videography gadgets come in. A high-quality camera can transform ordinary shots into magazine-worthy visuals that capture what you see and how you feel in the moment. We’ve curated a list of ten must-have travel gadgets designed to help you take perfect pictures and videos on your next luxe escape.

Our Top 10 Picks

DJI Osmo Action 5

For adventurers seeking to document their exploits in ultra-high definition, the DJI Osmo Action 5 is a game-changer. This compact action camera boasts 4K recording at 120 frames per second, ensuring silky-smooth footage even during high-speed activities. Its “Subject Tracking Mode” keeps moving objects in focus and center, making it ideal for capturing fast-paced adventures like snowboarding or cycling.

Peak Design Capture Clip

Ensuring your camera is always within reach yet secure is crucial for spontaneous shots. The Peak Design Capture Clip allows you to rigidly carry your camera on any belt or strap, providing quick access and peace of mind. This accessory is one of the best travel gadgets out there, and it is particularly favored by travel photographers for its convenience and reliability.

Sony ZV-E10

If vlogging your luxurious travels is on the agenda, the Sony ZV-E10 is tailored for content creators on the move. This mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and interchangeable lenses, offering versatility and high-quality imagery. Its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a favorite among travel vloggers.

GoPro HERO11

For underwater escapades or rugged terrains, the GoPro HERO11 stands as a reliable companion. Renowned for its durability and waterproof capabilities, it captures immersive footage in challenging environments. As noted in a recent review, “The GoPro HERO11 is among the top recommended cameras for capturing memorable moments during travel.”

Apple AirTag

Keeping track of your valuable photography equipment is essential during your travels. The Apple AirTag offers a seamless solution to monitor your belongings. By placing an AirTag in your camera bag or luggage, you can easily track its location using the Find My app on your iPhone. This compact, water, and dust-resistant device boasts a battery life of over a year, providing long-term peace of mind.

Anker Nano Portable Power Bank

It is vital to ensure that your devices remain powered throughout your journey. The Anker Nano Portable Power Bank offers a compact solution with a foldable plug for charging via a power outlet. Its portability and efficiency make it a must-have for travelers who rely on their gadgets.

Peak Design Slide Strap

Carrying your camera comfortably without compromising quick access is essential for travel photography. The Peak Design Slide Strap offers a versatile solution, allowing you to wear your camera as a sling, neck, or shoulder strap. Its smooth and durable design ensures both comfort and functionality. It is a favorite among photographers, a group that knows all the essential travel gadgets.

Insta360 One X3

For those looking to capture immersive 360-degree footage, the Insta360 One X3 offers high-quality video and photo capabilities. Its compact design and user-friendly interface make it ideal for travelers seeking to document their journey from every angle.

MINIX 66W GaN Universal Travel Adapter

One of the biggest travel headaches is keeping all devices charged across different continents. The MINIX 66W GaN Universal Travel Adapter eliminates that hassle with its sleek, all-in-one design, compatible with over 200 countries. Its apart ultra-fast charging capability powered by GaN technology means you can juice up your laptop, smartphone, and camera all at once—without the bulk of multiple chargers.

DJI OM 6 Smartphone Gimbal

The DJI OM 6 Smartphone Gimbal is your answer to capturing silky-smooth, cinematic travel videos without lugging around heavy equipment. This pocket-sized stabilizer transforms your everyday phone videos into professional-looking footage. ActiveTrack 5.0 keeps moving subjects perfectly in the frame, and its ultra-responsive controls make it easy to create stunning time lapses, slow-motion shots, and seamless pans.