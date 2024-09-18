The 2024 AfroTech Conference is set to electrify Houston, Texas, from November 13-16, 2024. Attendees can look forward to engaging panels, networking opportunities, and insights from industry leaders. Tickets are available in various categories, including student and executive options. To secure your spot, visit the AfroTech Conference website and follow the ticket purchase instructions to join this inspiring gathering of tech creators and innovators.

If you’re attending AfroTech but need to stay connected, productive, and comfortable while on the go, these tech gadgets can help your trip. Here are the top five tech gadgets for business travel.

Our Top 5 Picks For Business Travel Essentials

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a must-have for anyone traveling for business. These earbuds, known for their exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, allow you to focus on work or relax in peace. With up to 24 hours of total listening time and a comfortable fit, they make long journeys a breeze. The intuitive touch controls and seamless Bluetooth connectivity make them both easy to use and reliable. Perfect for business and conference calls or unwinding with your favorite music, these earbuds are a travel essential.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight, portable library that fits right into your carry-on. With its glare-free display, you can read as comfortably in bright sunlight as you can in a dimly lit airplane cabin. It boasts a long battery life, lasting weeks on a single charge, and can hold thousands of books. These features make it perfect for both work-related reading and leisure. The waterproof design means you can even enjoy a good book by the pool during your downtime.

Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook

The Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is perfect for business travelers who prefer handwritten notes but need digital accessibility. Its reusable pages and the ability to upload notes to cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox combine the best of both worlds. Write, scan, and erase, making it an eco-friendly choice that keeps your notes organized and accessible from anywhere.

Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro Wi-Fi Hotspot

Stay connected with the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro Wi-Fi Hotspot, a portable device that provides fast and secure internet access wherever you are. Perfect for business travelers who need to stay online, it supports multiple devices and enables you and your colleagues to work seamlessly. With its long battery life and robust security features, you can confidently conduct business anywhere, from hotel rooms to remote locations.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is a versatile tool for international business travelers. Compatible with over 150 countries, it ensures you can power your devices no matter where your business takes you. Multiple USB ports and a smart IC chip provide fast and efficient charging for all your gadgets. Its compact design and safety features, like surge protection, make it a reliable companion for AfroTech attendees coming in from abroad.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.