The AFROTECH Conference, the largest annual gathering of Black tech professionals, is almost here, and we couldn’t be more excited. Black technologists have considered AFROTECH a place to connect and share information since its inception. The conference continues to promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. With the help of thousands of Black people working in tech, AFROTECH creates events where Black tech professionals network and find solutions to the unique challenges they encounter.

Events To Expect At The 2024 AFROTECH Conference

While the entire event lineup and precise information have yet to be finalized, excitement for AFROTECH 2024 is already mounting. Tickets for the AFROTECH Conference, held in Houston, are available on the official website. More information about speakers, seminars, and networking opportunities will become available as the conference approaches. For now, here’s a rundown of the forthcoming events.

1. FRNDS Only Houston: Afrotech Kickoff Social (November 13)

FRNDS Only brings you an evening of entertainment, networking, and celebration at the Afrotech Kickoff Mixer at Jolie HTX on 506 Main St, Houston, TX, USA. Don’t miss an opportunity to connect with like-minded people over great music and food before the conference starts. Plus, it’s all free and open to everyone. RSVP here.

2. Dark Mode: Art Party (November 13)

Dark Mode: Art Party is an art-focused reception and an official AfroTech Conference event aimed to amplify Houston’s artistic talents and connect the greater Black arts community with the AfroTech audience. In collaboration with Janice Bond, founder of Art is Bond Gallery and a Houston arts leader, BWVA will activate this Black-owned space with local artists. The party will feature local artists, DJs, catered bites, and beverages. RSVP here.

3. Culture And Conversations: The Living Room Series (November 13)

JQ Lifestyle Group and Divine Tree welcome you to an exciting evening of networking and celebration to help kick off AfroTech with Culture & Conversations: The Living Room Series. They are committed to amplifying diverse voices through an engaging panel discussion featuring tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, followed by a networking mixer with complimentary drinks for the first hour, music by a DJ, and small bites. RSVP here.

4. MELANIN MOI: Slaycademy (November 14)

An empowering panel discussion and live beauty demonstration event tailored specifically for busy, professional women of color. This engaging session will focus on how innovative beauty products and services can simplify and enhance your daily routine. The event features insights on the latest technological advancements driving the beauty industry forward and is designed to inspire and educate. RSVP here.

5. &FRNDS (November 14)

This pioneering event is where Black culture, technology, and iconic celebrations converge. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Houston at the stylish Seaside Lounge, the 2nd Annual Afro Tech and Friends event promises an experience like no other. RSVP here.

6. #CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut AfroTech (November 14)

The CareFreeBlackGirl crew will be in Houston for Afrotech. Join them for an evening of food, games, and melanoma. Enjoy a meal, games, live music, and activities led by Black women and femmes. RSVP here.

7. Afrotech Dinner And Mixer Hosted By WONDERLIKEWANDER (November 14)

WONDERLIKEWANDER is an official 2024 Afrotech event partner this year. They are partnering with BLKPPLCHRCH to bring you the most dynamic dinner party and mixer you’ve ever been to. RSVP here.

8. poetry me, please (November 14)

This will be an electrifying Open-Mic & CCreative’sMixer that celebrates the rich and influential culture of hip-hop through the art of spoken word. This event will feature a lineup of talented poets who fuse the essence of Black culture and hip-hop with the power of poetry. Weaving together thought-provoking verses and rhythmic storytelling that resonate with the heart and soul of the hip-hop movement. It will be hosted by Young Prince & DJ Complete. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. RSVP here.

9. Black Health Connect – Q4 Mixer (November 15)

Join hundreds of professionals, organizations, corporations, and small enterprises at one location. Black Health Connect enables health professionals to interact, network, and connect with people in their field and on similar paths. If you are interested in working in healthcare? Are you in healthcare but wish to change businesses or positions? Well, this is where you should be. RSVP here.

10. The FADE (November 15)

The FADE is a two-story immersive #Afrotech party for the ambitious. Vibe out and dance to the sets of world-renowned DJs and entertainers, mix and mingle with your peers in a culture-infused environment, and celebrate Black excellence uninterrupted.

11. Black Houston Bus Tour (November 16)

These local bus tours offer a fun and convenient way to explore Black Houston. On these tours, you experience Houston like a true local, visiting some of this city’s most important sites, eating delicious food, and meeting new people. RSVP here.

12. From Surviving to Thriving – A Masterclass (November 16)

Are you a DEI leader struggling to balance work-life demands while questioning your impact and career direction? Or are you looking to connect and build your network with other like-minded DEI professionals across industries? Attend this empowering and enriching networking brunch and masterclass on Saturday, November 16. RSVP here.

13. High Notes By Fine Wine Series (TBD)

Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience at High Notes, where you will enjoy melodies of R&B mixed with the refined world of wine. This is where culture meets luxe, transforming every moment into an immersive experience beyond the ordinary. High Notes is where you need to be. It’s a community of music lovers, wine enthusiasts, and culture connoisseurs who know how to have a good time. RSVP here.

14. Boundless Wellness Retreat (November 17)

Revitalize your mind, body, and spirit with Boundless Healing Retreats: Soul Care Sunday by Growing Boundlessly. This is a transformative holistic mental health event where you can get away from it all and spend a day focusing on yourself, healing, and practicing self-care. RSVP here.

15. Curly Girls in Tech: Mixer & Brunch (November 17)

Curly Crown Collective presents Curly Girls in Tech, an exclusive event proudly partnered with AfroTech and sponsored by Evolve Firstline Brands. This unique brunch mixer is designed for curly and natural-haired women in the tech industry to connect, network, and celebrate their beautiful curls. RSVP here.