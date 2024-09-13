Drastic weather has become increasingly common, with some areas experiencing more frequent and intense conditions. While many unique weather events have occurred this year, certain regions, like the southern United States, are particularly vulnerable to severe storms. One such event is Hurricane Francine, which is currently sweeping through the region.

Hurricane Francine Hits The Gulf Coast

On Wednesday, Hurricane Francine made landfall, bringing widespread flooding, power outages, and flight cancellations. The storm initially hit Louisiana’s coast with winds reaching 100 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). By Thursday morning, heavy rains had inundated roads, and many homes and businesses in Louisiana were without power. The storm’s effects are being felt from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas.

Storm Weakens, But Dangers Remain

As of Thursday, Hurricane Francine has weakened to a tropical depression, with winds slowing to 35 mph. Although the storm has lost some strength, it continues to displace residents and create hazardous conditions. Mississippi and Louisiana have both declared states of emergency, and officials urge residents to stay off the roads. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the storm reached life-threatening levels on September 11, with the greatest risks stemming from strong winds, power surges, and flooding.

Travel Advice For Hurricane Francine

MSY remains operational following #HurricaneFrancine. There was no significant damage to the terminal or runways. Airlines are expected to gradually resume operations this morning. There are still many cancellations but most airlines will resume normal operations by late morning — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) September 12, 2024

Travelers in the Gulf Coast region should consider adjusting their plans to avoid being caught in the storm’s path. Areas from Texas to the Florida panhandle are experiencing significant disruptions, and travel is considered unsafe.

Impact On Travel And Transportation

Hurricane Francine has caused widespread travel disruptions across the Gulf Coast. Many airports in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi are experiencing delays and cancellations, according to the Fox Forecast Center. Major airlines like Delta, Southwest, United, and American Airlines are offering options to rebook flights at no additional cost or receive travel vouchers.

The storm has also affected cruise travel, with some ports temporarily closing, including the New Orleans Terminal and Ports America.

Traveler Tip: As of Thursday, September 12, Hurricane Francine is moving north. Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas could face impacts in the coming days.