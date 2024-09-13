Boeing, one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers and Airbus’ primary competitor, has faced mounting negative press in recent months due to a series of safety concerns and operational issues. These incidents have raised questions about the safety of Boeing aircrafts, leading to a broader conversation about the company’s practices. Now, Boeing is making headlines again — this time due to a strike by union members that has sparked discussions about worker conditions.

Boeing Union Members Strike

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) recently issued a statement in support of striking Boeing workers. “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the negotiating teams from District 751 and W24, and the unwavering solidarity of our membership. Their tireless efforts have been on display throughout this entire process. Now, they will regroup and begin planning the next steps on securing an agreement that our membership can approve,” the statement read. While the strike may have surprised some, Boeing workers appear well-prepared for the disruption and any resulting challenges.

Strike Details

Breaking: unionized Boeing workers have approved a strike. IAM 751 says 33,000+ workers in Washington will stop work at midnight. People here say the pay & benefits in the company's latest offer isn't enough to live on. pic.twitter.com/9VI0jPdmoJ — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) September 13, 2024

More than 33,000 Boeing machinists are on strike, fighting for a fair contract. This comes despite the union reaching a tentative agreement with Boeing just days prior, according to NPR. However, union members overwhelmingly rejected the deal, arguing it fell short of their expectations.

The proposal, which included a 25% wage increase and enhanced retirement contributions, was met with dissatisfaction by the union, resulting in a 95% vote against the agreement. Subsequently, 96% of members authorized the strike. According to CNN, the walkout began early Friday, and both sides are eager to reach a resolution.

Impact On Travel

While the strike is another significant setback for Boeing, it is not expected to affect commercial flights. The company’s public image and finances have already suffered due to safety audits by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), manufacturing issues, and federal investigations earlier this year. The strike is yet another challenge for the aerospace giant, which continues to navigate a turbulent period in its history.