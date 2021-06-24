Great NYC Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsion Cafe (@tsioncafe)

Café Tsion is located on St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, and owned by Beejhy Barhany, a Black woman born in Ethiopia and raised in Israel.

In her interview with Today, she explained why she chose Harlem to open her business. “It is, at large, the mecca of Black culture, and for me, it’s an honor to continue that and be part of it.”

The restaurant has a central dining area and bar, with a terrace out back. There are plenty of winners on the menu, but the Veggie Combo is to die for, consisting of ground chickpeas, cabbage, red lentils, split peas, and collard greens. This is all served on Injera, a sourdough flatbread made from Teff flour. There’s no need for utensils with this dish. Simply tear off a piece of Injera, use it to pick up the vegetables, and be delighted. Pair your meal with one of the many wines and cocktails, and enjoy the live music featuring local and visiting talent.

Compassion and community are two of Café Tsion’s staples. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided meals to workers on the front lines and the hungry, and some of its employees are refugees and asylees.