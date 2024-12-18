NYC Hotel Week will offer significant savings to vacationers and staycationers in the Big Apple at the beginning of the new year.

From January 2 through February 9, participating hotels are offering 25% off the price of guests’ hotel stays. There are currently 139 hotels featured as participants on the website dedicated to the city’s tourism board. Manhattan boasts the bulk of the participating accommodation options – 118 hotels – and the stays span the borough. Those to choose from include the Kimberly Hotel, AKA Central Park, Hyatt Union Square, Arlo NoMad, ModernHaus Soho, and more.

Brooklyn hotels participating in the initiative are mainly in the downtown area and Williamsburg. In the former, tourists and staycaytioners can choose from the Nu Hotel, The Tillary Hotel, and the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. Williamsburg has The Hoxton, Hotel Indigo, The William Vale, and the Wythe Hotel. Participating hotels in Queens are in Flushing, Long Island City, and The Rockaways.

What Else Should I Know About NYC Hotel Week 2025?

The over month-long promotion provides the opportunity for savings when visiting NYC for whatever reason at the beginning of the year.

“Now in its fourth year, our NYC Hotel Week program offers some of the best rates of the year to travelers and locals alike,” noted Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “As occupancy levels continue to soar, New York City’s hotel sector is as vibrant as ever, and NYC Hotel Week offers visitors a range of ways to experience it — from luxury stays to boutique experiences — at an incredible value this winter.”

Notably, NYC Hotel Week is part of an annual “winter value program,” conducted by city’s tourism arm. Other events to look out for that are a part of the program, named “NYC Winter Outing,” include NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, and NYC Must-See Week.