Content creator Nnedy Obiwuru (@everylastlayer) is transforming her Austin apartment into a chic, intimate boutique hotel-inspired oasis.

Her renter-friendly DIY projects are surprisingly affordable (ranging from $170 to $300), especially considering the stunning transformations she’s made. Obiwuru’s posts emphasize the significant impact a well-designed space can have on happiness and a sense of calm, whether it’s your home or a vacation rental. So far, she’s dramatically revamped her bedroom, office, guest bathroom, and hallways, filling her apartment with mood lighting, rich warm colors, and statement art gallery walls.

Obiwuru’s content is fun and practical for fellow hotel lovers who want to elevate their own spaces. For those who aspire to travel and enjoy luxury hotels but can’t afford to, her posts offer inspiration and techniques to create a high-end feel at home.

She focuses on the finer details — from fresh linens to a whimsical “press for champagne” button. In one of her more personal DIYs, she added plaques with her and her fiancé’s hometown area codes outside their hallway doors, mimicking hotel room numbers. This small touch, she shared, helped her feel closer to home.

Beyond decor, Obiwuru extends her love for hotels to playful everyday moments. She has shared lighthearted clips of herself and her fiancé, Jon, playfully performing turndown service in matching maid outfits.

@everylastlayer After a month of traveling, the first thing we do upon arrival is 🧹 One of the best parts of staying in a hotel is the turn-down service. There's something so satisfying about walking into a room where everything is perfectly in place—fresh linens, the soft glow of bedside lights, and the quiet comfort of knowing every detail has been attended to. It's those small touches, like a neatly folded blanket or a mint on the pillow, that make the experience feel so luxurious. A little moment of calm and order in the midst of travel. I strive to bring this feeling continuously back to our Austin apartment. No Jon was harmed in the making of this video.

Who Is Nnedy Obiwuru, @everylastlayer?

Obiwuru is a 30-something interior designer and marketer who previously worked in the professional sports industry. She and Jon have lived together in their Austin abode since September 2022. Through her platform, @everylastlayer, she documents the intentionality behind her home decor. Her mindset surrounding “layers” pulls from the movie Shrek, a childhood favorite of hers.

“Grounded in my love of Shrek, I have always resonated with ogres (and onions) having layers/depth. Many things make up who we are, and those layers deserve to be preserved and celebrated,” Obiwuru detailed in an Instagram post caption.

Her DIY expertise was recently featured in Apartment Therapy, where she showcased her guest bathroom, designed for relaxation and contemplation.

“I am my happiest at a boutique hotel or a charming restaurant,” Obiwuru shared. “The feelings of intentionality in their design — built for others to experience — is a special kind of magic that is hard to put into words. I wanted to bring that magic into my home.”

“While the bathroom is, yes, a bathroom, it’s often a quiet place for reflection,” she explained in a July post. “Centering Black joy in our guest bathroom offers an opportunity for reflection to everyone who comes to visit us.”