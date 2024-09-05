Travelers on Reddit have been sharing the most magical places across the globe where they’ve basked in beautiful waters for a swim.

Redditors were prompted to reveal their picks after one user asked for some “trip inspiration.” The seeker particularly asked for beach and swimming hole spots “that just felt too perfect to be real life.” In addition to destinations that make you question your reality, other requirements for the suggestions were that they have “great vibes” and “amazing scenery.”

Over 600 commenters on the forum-based social media platform weighed in on the discussion. The suggestions were, in fact, magical — seeming straight out storybooks in description.

Where Did Redditors Choose As Their Favorite Swimming Spots?

Online users on the platform named dropped Nordic lakes, bioluminescent Puerto Rican beaches, and an Oman-based fjord, among other best spots. The immense variety included options for all types of waterside-inclined travelers. There were things in the roundup for waterfall cliff jumpers, snorkeling lovers, cold plunge dippers, warm water bathers, and pool loungers.

Common places that popped up in responses were beaches in St. John’s. Destinations through French Polynesia were a big hit. Cenotes in Mexico also received lots of love. The Silfra fissure at Þingvellir National Park and other spots in Iceland were also mentioned.

Many noted that a part of their individual experience included not being in the water alone. Seemingly, a part of the magic at those swimming spots was experiencing sea animals up close. One of the most unique was a commenter who said they swam in “a jellyfish lake in the Togean Islands.”

“Floating in the water and watching the thousands of jellyfish — which have no stingers — swim by is a truly magical experience,” they recalled.

One Redditor chimed in and said, “Swimming with whale sharks off Ningaloo Reef on the North West Cape of western Australia.” Meanwhile, another added, “[The] Maldives. Warmest, clearest water that was like swimming in an aquarium.”

See the thread below.