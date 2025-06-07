On June 2, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby noted that customers might be able to secure more affordable flights from Newark Liberty International Airport amid the airport’s ongoing struggles.

During a press conference spearheaded by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Kirby explained that United’s bookings to and from Newark Airport have decreased. He claimed that the decrease in bookings is linked to the perils Newark Airport has recently faced, including runway construction, flight delays and cancellations, a shortage of air traffic controllers, and equipment malfunctions of critical technology.

However, Kirby noted that those still willing to fly United at Newark Airport might be able to score airfare deals and less crowded flights.

“We did get well behind on bookings because of the perception issues around Newark recently,” said Kirby. “So that means more seats are available, which means the fares are better than they’re probably going to ever be in the years to come. So now’s the time to book your vacation if you want to go to Europe or you want to head across the country.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About Flying At Newark Airport?

Also present at Monday’s press conference were Chris Rocheleau, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Sarah McKeon, Director of Aviation for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Congressman Tom Kean of New Jersey was also there.

Duffy noted at the press conference’s start that it was a celebration of the early construction completion and opening of Runway 4-Left/22-Right (aka 4L-22R). Workers completed the 60-day project 13 days ahead of schedule.

“Over the course of the next months, you’re going to see improvements in this airport,” said Duffy. “In this airspace,” he continued, before additionally promising developments with Newark Airport’s telecommunications and staffing.

Safety concerns arose in May, prompted by the New Jersey aviation hub’s shortage of air traffic controllers. United Airlines cut over three dozen flights from its Newark Airport schedule. Additionally, the Department of Transportation and the FAA announced the establishment of a designated task force to address the airport’s issues.

Late last month, the FAA also announced an interim order reducing flights at Newark Airport throughout the rest of the year.