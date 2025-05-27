On May 20, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an interim order reducing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport through the rest of the year.

According to a statement issued by the agency, the FAA set reduced hourly flight maximums at Newark Airport. Until the construction of Runway 4-Left/22-Right is done, the New Jersey-based flight hub is ordered to have a maximum of 28 arrivals and 28 departures per hour – 54 flights total. Daily construction for the runway is scheduled to end June 15, but work will continue on Saturdays throughout the end of the year.

The hourly arrival and departure limit will be raised to 34 respectively – 68 flights total – between June 15 and October 25.

The FAA said in its statement that the “targeted limits” it placed on Newark Airport may change. However, if that were to happen, it would need to determine “capacity exists to accommodate more flights without a significant increase in delays, or that further flight reductions are necessary.”

“Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System,” noted Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

How Will The Flight Cuts At Newark Airport Impact Travelers?

The flight cuts at Newark Airport went into effect on May 20. The switch to a maximum of 54 flights per hour is a significant reduction from what the flight hub operated before. NJ.com reported that before the May 20 interim order went into effect, the flight hub had up to 77 arrivals and departures per day. The flight cuts are amid headline-making issues the New Jersey airport has recently faced. They include technology failures, an air traffic controller shortage, and thousands of delayed or canceled flights. Additionally, the FAA’s mandate comes just ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel, when millions of Americans are expected to hit the skies.

The Port Authority of New York And New Jersey has relayed important information for holiday travelers in the tri-state area. Per the source, nearly 2.1 million passengers are expected to travel through John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and New York-Stewart International airports from May 22 through May 26 for Memorial Day. The source says Friday, May 23, and Monday, May 26, “are anticipated to be the busiest days at the airports.”

Regarding travel in Newark Airport specifically, Port Authority recommends reviewing one’s flight status before heading to the airport.