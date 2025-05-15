In 2025, a record number of Americans are expected to take road trips for Memorial Day. Additionally, air travel for the end-of-May holiday is anticipated to be up 2% from last year.

Information shared on May 12 from the American Automobile Association (AAA) newsroom provided insight. The report projects a whopping 45.1 million in the United States to venture a minimum of 50 miles during this year’s Memorial Day travel period. The vast majority, 39.4 million, are expected to travel by car. That’s over a million more than in 2024, when 38.2 million took Memorial Day road trips. AAA noted that gas is cheaper this year than it was last year.

According to the source, the last time Memorial Day travel was so high was in 2005, when 44 million ventured somewhere different for the holiday. The end of this month, from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26, will tell whether travelers live up to this year’s record-breaking expectations. Notably, the 45.1 million figure projection is up 3.1% from last year’s number of travelers.

The best time to travel by car to avoid traffic from May 22 through May 24 will be before noon. On May 25, you’ll likely skirt congestion if you leave before 1 p.m. On Memorial Day, planning your car travels before 2 p.m. is best.

Similarly, 3.6 million are expected to travel by air. Popular destinations include Chicago, New York, Seattle, and Denver. That said, domestic flights for holidays are reportedly 2% pricier than last year.

What Else Should Travelers Know About 2025 Memorial Day Travel?

AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber noted in this year’s Memorial Day report that the holiday doesn’t have to be expensive.

“Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly,” said Barber. “While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends. Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work, and students are off from school.”