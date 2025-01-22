With rising costs in many sectors, finding affordable travel options remains a top priority for many travelers. Thankfully, a recent report from Skyscanner shared with Travel + Leisure brings good news. The findings highlight several destinations where your travel dollars can stretch further in 2025. Skyscanner’s global travel trends expert, Laura Lindsey, shared some advice with the magazine. She recommends using features like “explore everywhere” to broaden your travel horizons and “search by cheapest month” for those with flexible schedules.

Affordable U.S. Getaways

Several U.S. destinations have remarkably affordable flights for those looking to explore closer to home. Charlotte, North Carolina, leads the pack, with domestic flights starting at a mere $95. This Southern jewel, known for its culinary scene and traditions, is now more accessible than ever.

Not far behind is Denver, Colorado, with flights starting at $158. As the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, Denver offers urban sophistication and outdoor adventure. Furthermore, the city is an ideal destination for city lovers and nature enthusiasts. The affordability factor couldn’t come at a better time, coinciding with the peak of ski season in the surrounding mountains.

Islands On A Budget

For those dreaming of island getaways, 2025 brings some exciting opportunities. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, emerges as a Caribbean paradise that won’t break the bank, with flights starting at just $122. This lesser-known area of Puerto Rico’s west coast offers stunning beaches, world-class surfing, and a more laid-back alternative to San Juan.

Surprisingly, Hawaii’s Big Island also makes the list of affordable destinations. With flights starting at $172, the opportunity to experience the diverse landscapes of Hawaii – from black sand beaches to snow-capped volcanoes – has never been more attainable.

Budget-Friendly International Destinations

If your sights are set on international horizons, Valparaiso, Chile, tops the list of budget-friendly international destinations, with flights starting at an impressive $212. This colorful port city is famous for its bohemian vibe and stunning street art. Moreover, it has a unique South American experience at a fraction of the cost of more popular destinations.

Europe is also part of the affordability equation. Madeira, Portugal, with flights starting at $273, presents an opportunity to experience the allure of a subtropical European island without the typical price tag. Known for its landscapes, wine production, and year-round mild climate, Madeira is poised to become a hot spot for budget travelers in 2025.