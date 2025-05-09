For many New Orleans visitors, a stay is all about beignets, Bourbon Street, and, depending on the time of year, the pageantry of Mardi Gras. For me and my mom, it’s a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about our three-year stint in the Crescent City from 1996 to 1999. Personal connection aside, during my recent visit to the New Orleans Jazz Fest with Expedia and my mom as my plus one, I realized just how fitting the city is for mother-daughter travel experiences.

Given the endless year-round events calendar, New Orleans is the perfect backdrop for creating mother-daughter memories. There’s something particularly special about Jazz Fest, though, that brings the city to life in a still parent-friendly way. With the festival happening every spring, the timing is a sweet spot after Mardi Gras and before the impending sweltering summer.

While everyone always thinks of the wilder side of New Orleans, Mom and I can still find plenty to do that doesn’t lead to one side-eyeing the other. This live-and-let-live city is a magical place beyond the partying, delivering all the makings for an entertaining trip we can both enjoy. If you’re looking for a fun and unforgettable way to vacation with your mom, here’s everything we loved about traveling together for New Orleans’ Jazz Fest.

Why You Should Take Your Mom To New Orleans’ Jazz Fest

Simone Cheri

Families that know how to have a good time together can create lasting memories from day to night in New Orleans, especially during Jazz Fest. The city’s long-held traditions and festive spirit invite you to let your hair down, which our moms often don’t get enough of.

The variety of music on the 14 stages at the Fair Grounds is really what makes Jazz Fest ideal for mother-daughter trips. Blues, gospel, R&B, funk, zydeco, hip-hop, and several other genres come together in one space, which makes it easy to find performances you can both groove to.

Louisiana cooking is also on full display, leaving foodie families with the difficult choice of which dishes to save room for. Crawfish bread, Crawfish Monica, and gumbo are just a few of the hundreds of eats vendors sell yearly. And after making your food rounds, there are, of course, bars throughout the festival for alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations.

We can’t forget about the city itself. A part of me only comes alive in New Orleans — equal parts blissful and euphoric. Whether you have ties to the town or not, the Southern hospitality ingrained in New Orleans culture will quickly make you feel at home. It’s the way elders call you “baby,” and the soulful cuisine that nourishes your belly. Every traveler should experience New Orleans at least once, and Jazz Fest is a soft entry into the city.

Where To Eat And What To Do For Your Mother-Daughter Getaway

If there’s one thing that will happen during a trip to New Orleans, it’s dining at the latest restaurants and exploring the city’s famous streets. While you’ll try the famous powdered beignets at Cafe du Monde and stroll down Canal Street, several Black-owned experiences showcase the variety of New Orleans culture. Here are the best things to do and places to eat during Jazz Fest:

Discover New Orleans’ Black History With All Bout Dat Tours

All Bout Dat Tours is one of the best walking tours I’ve ever done anywhere, thanks to founder Mikhala Iversen. Creating what she could not find, Iversen’s tours focus on Black lives throughout time in New Orleans. This unfiltered view into the city’s history is delivered through a mix of song and storytelling. Iversen’s warm embrace of New Orleans culture and intentional curation of historical accounts is a soul-stirring day spent, beyond a mere tourist activity.

Book A Photo Shoot For Two

One of my favorite things to do, solo or traveling with Mom, is capturing the moment through a photo shoot. Whether you book directly with a photographer or snag a deal on a third-party booking site, photo shoots with people you love can bring out everyone’s main character. In a city like New Orleans, with sounds pouring into the street from every direction, that’s not so hard to do.

Photo shoots are also a great way to see the city, learn from a local, and encapsulate cherished time together.

Explore The Jazz Scene Of Frenchmen Street Or Bar Hop On Bourbon

While most people are familiar with Bourbon Street’s nightlife, Frenchmen Street is a tamer approach to nights in New Orleans. This historically rich part of the city is less touristy than Bourbon Street, attracting both visitors and locals. Live music performances, art displays, restaurants, and shops keep people returning for lively evenings without the fuss.

Alternatively, if your mom can hang with the best of them (like mine), Bourbon Street is the epicenter of making memories in the city. Take in the sights and sounds of one of America’s most iconic streets and let the music lead the way. This is where you’ll find New Orleans’ famous Hand Grenade — proceed at your own risk. Street performers entertain outdoor crowds, and the nearly 60 bars and nightclubs along the street are a good excuse to end each night here.

Plan Your Visit Around The Gumbo Ramen At Morrow’s

Located in the historic Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, Morrow’s has kept lines down the block since its 2018 opening. Traditional favorites like chargrilled oysters and seafood platters join Asian classics like bibimbap and Bulgogi. Of the many rave-worthy eats, Morrow’s is most popular for its gumbo ramen. The dish features blue crab, shrimp, and mussels in a spicy broth and is available only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Regardless of what day you decide to dine, reservations are essential to avoid the possibility of long wait times.

Savor Crawfish Fried Rice At Sun Chong

Another popular dining spot from Morrow Hospitality is an Asian-Creole fusion offering, named after Morrow’s grandmother. Sun Chong’s menu is influenced by Korean cuisine, and the vibes are all about Black culture. The signature dish is the Neno Fried Chicken, served with veggie fried rice. However, if you like seafood, upgrade to the crawfish fried rice for flavors you didn’t know could be so good together. Reservations are also highly recommended at Sun Chong, so plan in advance or prepare for a wait.

Tips For The Best Jazz Fest Experience

Skip the rental and opt for rideshare instead. The urge to be in control of your movements around the city is understandable, but this is one weekend not to take that chance. Parking around the fairgrounds is minimal, with residents often offering their driveways and yards for parking, but it’s easier (and quicker) to get there via Uber or Lyft.

Go for Big Chief status (if you can). Jazz Fest offers various ticket types to fit different budgets, but Big Chief is the way to go when traveling with Mom. This ticket option has covered seating at several stages, separate bars, and even a hospitality lounge to escape the heat. While you might be able to stand the humidity, having a place where Mom can catch her breath is priceless.

Pack your patience and your festival gear. Any festival that draws upwards of 500,000 over eight days is ripe for crowds and commotion. Mentally prepare yourself for vendor lines and the shuffle of thousands of festivalgoers. However, unlike many music festivals, you can (and should) bring items like folding chairs, blankets, and umbrellas for rain or shine.

The next time you choose which city to create core memories with Mom, Jazz Fest season in New Orleans is always a solid choice. From po’boys and étouffée to the rhythmic sounds of Congo Square, this mother-daughter vacation will be one for the books. A city whose music takes you to church and the juke joint in the same set, no matter their age, Jazz Fest is the bonding trip that mother-daughter memories are made of.