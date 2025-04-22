New Orleans is a city known for its brass bands, beignets, and Bayou traditions, and the best part of attending Jazz Fest is enjoying all three. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is an annual trip for many jazz lovers, but — like gumbo — this melting pot music festival touches every genre from hip-hop and R&B to folk and international. If the lure of Bourbon Street isn’t your speed, experiencing the eight days, 14 stages, and 500,000 fans that gather for the Jazz Fest is one of the best ways to experience NOLA.

The 2025 lineup displays this cultural mashup, featuring headlining performances from Kacey Musgraves, The Dave Matthews Band, and New Orleans’ own Lil Wayne, who is performing with The Roots. Other musical acts for the culture include Babyface, PJ Morton, Gladys Knight, and Burna Boy on the first weekend. Attendees of the second weekend can prepare for the sounds of local legend Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Patti LaBelle, Lenny Kravitz, and Tems, among others.

Navigating Jazz Fest can feel a bit overwhelming at first glance, but this guide aims to help you dance your way through both the festival and the city with ease.

Douglas Mason / WireImage / Getty Images

Key Details

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival happens annually at the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots (1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119). Each spring, hundreds of performances and unique lineups take place across two festival weekends. In 2025, festivities will take place from April 24 to May 4. The first weekend this year spans Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, while weekend two happens from Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 4, 2025. Festival grounds are open to ticketholders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the grounds are only two miles from the French Quarter, the best way to get there is by rideshare or taxi. Just 10 minutes from The Quarter by car, limited parking around the grounds makes ridesharing easier than driving. Several bus routes also stop near the fairgrounds, including bus lines 51, 84, 9, and 91, if you prefer public transit. If you’re making last-minute plans to touch down in New Orleans for the festival, Expedia, the festival’s official travel partner, has also recently launched limited-time bundled travel packages. The ticket and travel promo includes general admission to the 2025 festival when you bundle your hotel, round-trip flight, and tickets. Expedia’s deal can help you save up to $425 on your travel package, including $40 off your festival ticket.

Essential Tips

Best Time to Arrive: The best time to arrive at the festival depends on the performers you want to see. Of course, the earlier, the better when it comes to food and drink lines, settling in, and securing the best viewing spot. Lineups begin around 11:30 a.m., with headliners taking the stage between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The best time to arrive at the festival depends on the performers you want to see. Of course, the earlier, the better when it comes to food and drink lines, settling in, and securing the best viewing spot. Lineups begin around 11:30 a.m., with headliners taking the stage between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Dress Code and Packing Tips: New Orleans heat and humidity ramp up quickly in the spring, so cool, comfortable, light clothing is essential for enjoying the festival. Pack great walking shoes or short rain boots, along with your best family-friendly festival gear. The festival also permits small backpacks, transforming your experience from wishing you had something to being able to grab it. Other items on the packing list include sunglasses, sunscreen, a portable fan, and a sun hat.

New Orleans heat and humidity ramp up quickly in the spring, so cool, comfortable, light clothing is essential for enjoying the festival. Pack great walking shoes or short rain boots, along with your best family-friendly festival gear. The festival also permits small backpacks, transforming your experience from wishing you had something to being able to grab it. Other items on the packing list include sunglasses, sunscreen, a portable fan, and a sun hat. Cash/Credit Considerations: While cash typically makes things easier at music festivals, credit cards are widely accepted.

While cash typically makes things easier at music festivals, credit cards are widely accepted. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Don’t underestimate New Orleans weather; seasoned attendees know the reality of the annual rain that almost always looms over Jazz Fest. Bring a compact umbrella and avoid heels, wedges, or flip-flops as the ground consists of grass and dirt paths.

What To Expect At The New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival

New Orleans Jazz Fest delivers the essence of what the city means when people say, “Let the good times roll.” From the food to the fashion, rhythmic variety, and unabashed joy, Jazz Fest is a culturally eclectic good time, whether you’re eight or 80.

Before hitting the festival, there’s, of course, the task of selecting when to fly, where to stay, and how else you’ll spend your time in the city. This year, Expedia’s Jazz Fest travel hub features a curated collection of resources, exclusive offers, and giveaways for One Key members. Even if you’re not a One Key member, here are a few insider hotel picks straight from the travel experts:

Loews New Orleans : This hotel is only steps away from the Caesars New Orleans Casino, the aquarium, and Canal Street.

: This hotel is only steps away from the Caesars New Orleans Casino, the aquarium, and Canal Street. One11 : This boutique hotel offers free breakfast and is steps away from The Shops at Canal Place.

: This boutique hotel offers free breakfast and is steps away from The Shops at Canal Place. International House Hotel: This Beaux Arts hotel has a nightclub and a fitness center.

Once you’ve settled into your accommodation of choice, donned your best festival ‘fit, and said farewell to your rideshare driver, it’s time to get familiar with the festival grounds. Music performances are spread across the venue’s many stages, but a few are worth bookmarking (read: for the culture).

The Congo Square : Afrocentric, hip-hop, R&B, and international sounds

: Afrocentric, hip-hop, R&B, and international sounds The Jazz and Heritage Stage : Featuring local Mardi Gras Indians and brass bands

: Featuring local Mardi Gras Indians and brass bands The Festival Stage : Where headlining acts perform

: Where headlining acts perform The Jazz, Blues, and Gospel Tents: Within minutes of each other, these music spaces deliver unique musical performances that the whole family can enjoy. The praise breaks that await at the Gospel Tent are something to behold.

Cultural Exchange Takes Center Stage

One of the most entertaining displays at Jazz Fest happens at Expedia’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Stopping by this tent is a must for first-timers, especially for wanderlusters who enjoy discovering new cultures and songs to add to their music playlists. Each year, the Pavilion focuses on the culture, traditions, and art of a different country. Countries and territories that have been previously celebrated include Belize, Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Haiti. This year, the Pavilion will spotlight the musicianship and artistry of Mexico.

Of the many things to do while at Jazz Fest, food is an integral part of the festival experience that must be carefully planned. Many visitors start with the powdery decadence of a beignet, but make sure to leave room for local classics. The festival will feature 65 vendors representing the city’s culinary range, and, like a New Orleans native, the portions can be hearty. Prepare your tastebuds for festival favorites like crawfish Monica, soft-shell crab, cochon de lait, gumbo, and boudin balls — and that’s just scratching the surface of the menu.

New Orleans Jazz Fest showcases the city’s cultural diversity beyond what many know it for. This guide should help you hit NOLA’s streets like you’ve been there before — and have the beignets (or king cake) under your belt to prove it. Make the most of your time in the bubbling streets of one of the most flavorful cities in the world.