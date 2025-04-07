Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams had an unexpected travel companion on her recent flight — and it wasn’t one she welcomed.

What Happened During Michelle Williams’ Flight?

The 45-year-old singer took to social media to express her dismay when she discovered a fellow passenger’s bare foot encroaching on her first-class space. Williams didn’t hold back when she spotted the intrusion. On Saturday, she shared a photo on Instagram showing a bare foot peeking out near her seat. Her caption captured her real-time reaction: “I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!! Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!”

The singer made sure to clarify in the comments that this uncomfortable encounter happened while she was seated in the first-class cabin. “For those asking … YES I am sitting in the first class cabin,” Williams wrote. “A lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class … OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet 😂.”

After landing safely in New York City, Williams shared a follow-up video where she dramatically sang, “I made it out. I made it out alright,” before giving followers a complete account of her airborne ordeal. “Baby, I made it and I made it home. Y’all I was almost defeated by someone’s feet,” she explained. “It tried to take me out.”

The Broadway performer, currently starring in Death Becomes Her, described how she initially noticed something in her peripheral vision before realizing — to her disbelief — that it was someone’s foot.

Michelle Williams Finds Humor In The Situation

Despite her initial revulsion at the unwelcome intrusion, Williams managed to find humor in the situation. She conceded that the man’s foot was actually “not that bad” and even described it as “conditioned” and “moisturized.”

The singer also showed her gracious side by speculating that perhaps the passenger simply “needed to stretch out a little bit” and acknowledged that he was “friendly” and had helped her retrieve her bag from the overhead bin. “He was friendly though,” she added. “And he actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said, ‘Thank you.'”

The incident occurred as Williams was returning to New York City after attending a funeral in Illinois. The R&B songstress joked that she “lived to tell the story” and quipped that she needed to shower to wash off “someone else’s feet.”

“All is well; I made it back to New York City,” Michelle Williams reassured her followers.