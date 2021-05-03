Photo Credit: Og Mpango
5 Calming Miami Train Routes When You Need To Zone Out
The East Coast and West Coast of the United States has beautiful train routes that take riders from New York all the way to the Southeastern region of Florida. Through these various scenic Miami train routes, there are large cityscapes, beaches, historical landmarks, and many family attractions to take advantage of along the way.
While you travel, there are even cozy sleeping areas and dining services for travelers due to the fact that the length of the train ride usually takes up more than 24 hours. These 5 breathtaking Miami train routes across the US are great for wanderers who want to stretch out their travel destination lists by being able to experience every state between the cities of New York and Miami.
Silver Service/Palmetto Train Route
Amtrak’s Silver Service/Palmetto route takes you along a multi-city adventure where travelers get to make 7 stops in major cities along the way.
From Washington DC to Charleston, train riders can expect to do a lot of sightseeing. This train only departs 3 days a week so make sure to organize your arrangements accordingly since it is upwards of a 28-hour ride. Ticket prices start at $162.
Mangonia Park Train Route
In South Florida, the Mangonia Park Train Route is at the beginning of the popular Tri-Rail station that goes all the way to the Miami airport. It is a 17-stop train route that takes you across two different airports and five different beaches along the coast of Florida.
The entire train route would take about an hour and a half to complete and the scenic beach views make the trip worth it. The train fare starts at $9 with monthly passes that range up to $110.
Florida Brightline Train Route
The Florida Brightline train route is a new model for train services that runs along the Southeast region of the state. This is the first privately-owned train route in a few decades, and it is looking to expand across the United States.
The modern train only has 3 drop-off stations which makes the train more popular for passengers due to its speed and comfort. The Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach stations is where the Brightline train makes 17 train stops per day back and forth. The accessible train schedule makes traveling to your destination that much easier. Round trip ticket fares range from $10 to $30 with cheaper one-way options.
Sunrail Train Route
The Sunrail train route will take passengers through Central Florida. Currently, there are 16 Northbound and Southbound destinations from the Volusia, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. This diesel-electric locomotive train route is more affordable and the train runs through 49 miles within the state of Florida. There are prepaid Suncards that make purchasing train fares that much easier for passengers. Fares start as low as $5. The SunRail isn’t open to travelers on weekends and holidays.
Virgin Train Route
The Virgin scenic train route starts in the hustle and bustle city of Miami and takes passengers through the city landscape, to West Palm Beach. The full train ride from Miami to West Palm Beach is 1 hour and 15 minutes of traveling and there is a pit stop in between in Fort Lauderdale. The luxurious high-speed train model travels 79 miles per hour and fares start at $10. If you are seeking to travel in style then this stop is for you.