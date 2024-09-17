A bizarre incident left passengers baffled and uneasy aboard a Volaris flight from Morelia, Mexico, to Los Angeles, California. Just before takeoff on September 8, the plane was swarmed by a cloud of flying insects. Despite the unexpected invasion, the flight proceeded as scheduled, carrying human and uninvited insect passengers across international borders.

Footage captured by passenger Jose Javier Suarez revealed an unsettling scene as thousands of bugs, initially reported as mosquitoes, clustered on the cabin ceiling. Travelers watched in disbelief as they boarded the aircraft, with at least one airline staff member documenting the unusual occurrence on her phone.

“They left the door open while they were refueling or performing other pre-flight procedures,” Suarez explained to Storyful, as reported by the New York Post. “Since it’s the rainy season, there’s an abundance of mosquitoes, and they were drawn to the lights inside the plane.”

The Insects (And Humans) Made It Safely To California

Remarkably, despite what Suarez described as “an exorbitant amount of mosquitoes” inside the aircraft, the crew closed the doors, and the flight departed on time. The insects remained visible throughout the trip, even as the plane touched down in Los Angeles. This incident marks the latest in a series of insect-related disruptions for Volaris. In October 2023, another flight faced a several-hour delay due to a similar mosquito infestation.

A viral video from that event sparked discussions about how the insects infiltrated the aircraft. Even further back, in 2019, local media reported a comparable mosquito invasion on yet another Volaris flight. The recurring nature of these incidents raises questions about the airline’s procedures. They also shed light on the environmental conditions surrounding Mexican airports. Guadalajara International Airport, in particular, has a history of mosquito-related flight issues, with local reports suggesting that stagnant water near the runways may be a contributing factor.

As travelers increasingly share such unusual experiences on social media, airlines and airports may face growing pressure to address these issues more proactively. For now, passengers on Volaris flights might want to pack some extra insect repellent – just in case.