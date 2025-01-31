The United States Embassy and Consulates in Mexico have issued a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” security alert for several areas near the U.S-Mexico border.

The warning was against travel in Tamaulipas, particularly in the towns Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, and San Fernando. The alert, issued on January 27, cited escalating gun violence and the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as key concerns in these areas.

“IEDs are being increasingly manufactured and used by criminal organizations in this region,” stated the travel advisory. “An IED destroyed a Government of Mexico (Conagua) official vehicle in Rio Bravo and injured its occupant on January 23,” it further detailed.

The alert advises traveling during the day and only using paved roads. Moreover, those in the “do not travel” zones shouldn’t touch anything unfamiliar in or around the roads they’re on. Standard precautions include staying aware of your surroundings, following local news, and informing loved ones of your safety.

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to contact the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico directly.

What Else Should I Know About The Mexico Travel Advisory?

The alert said, “U.S. government employees have been ordered to avoid all travel in and around Reynosa and Rio Bravo outside of daylight hours and to avoid dirt roads throughout Tamaulipas.”

Notably, the State Department currently details whether Mexico is safe based on individual advisory summaries for each of the country’s states. The U.S. authority lists Tamaulipas as a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” zone, citing crime and kidnapping in the Mexico state. The Department claims armed criminal groups in Tamaulipas “often patrol” and “operate with impunity, particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo.”

“Organized crime activity – including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault – is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria,” says the Department. “Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”