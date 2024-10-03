In recent years, travelers have faced a growing number of health concerns. One of the latest health scares is the announcement of travel warnings related to the Marburg virus, an incurable disease. Staying informed about such risks is advisable, even for those who don’t plan to visit high-risk destinations.

What Is The Marburg Virus?

The Marburg virus, first identified during outbreaks in 1967, belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus and is commonly found in sub-Saharan Africa. The first outbreaks occurred in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, cases have been reported in countries including Tanzania, Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea. Recent cases have also marked the first confirmation of the virus in Rwanda.

The initial cases were linked to laboratory work involving African green monkeys from Uganda, but more recent reports suggest that bats are the primary source. Humans are typically infected after exposure to mines or caves where Rousettus bat colonies reside. The virus spreads between humans through direct contact with an infected person’s blood, secretions, or bodily fluids. Contaminated surfaces, such as bedding or clothing, can also transmit the virus.

What Are The Symptoms Of The Marburg Virus?

Though rare, the Marburg virus is severe and can cause serious illness or death. The WHO reports that the virus has a fatality rate of up to 88%. Symptoms typically appear 2-21 days after infection, and diagnosing Marburg can be difficult due to its similarity to other tropical diseases. Notable symptoms include:

Fever

Severe headache

Muscle pains

As the illness progresses, additional symptoms may develop, such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach pains

Nausea

Severe blood loss, which can lead to death

What Are The Key Details Of The Marburg Outbreak And Travel Warning?

The recent outbreak in Rwanda, announced in late September, has resulted in six deaths. With no major breakthroughs in treatment, travelers are advised to exercise caution when considering travel to Rwanda. There is no cure for the Marburg virus, and healthcare providers can only offer supportive care, which includes managing symptoms and providing close monitoring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the fatality rate for Marburg ranges from 20% to 90%. Authorities recommend preventative measures such as avoiding contact with sick individuals and contaminated items. Additionally, Rwandan authorities have restricted funeral sizes for those who died from the virus, as human remains can also transmit the disease. To further prevent the spread, people are advised to avoid bushmeat and limit exposure to those who have died from the virus.

Travel tip: According to the BBC, men who survive the Marburg virus should use condoms for at least a year or until they test negative twice after symptoms have cleared.