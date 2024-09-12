According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), 24 hikers have experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea since taking on the Kalalau Trail in Napali Coast State Wilderness Park. Due to the “high risk of illness,” the department’s Division of State Parks (DSP) issued a week-long closure of the trail beginning September 5. The state published the notice on September 4, following a recommendation from the Department of Health (DOH).

The severity level of gastrointestinal issues experienced by the hikers was reported to the DOH as “acute.” The number of cases reported (24) was of possibly infected hikers since August 14. The outbreak has caused one evacuation and one hospitalization. An undisclosed number of “seriously ill” visitors left the site by boat in early September.

Authorities suspect the illness is norovirus but await laboratory test results for confirmation. Authorities advise hikers to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms worsen or last more than two days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, and foodborne illness” in the United States. The source notes that the virus is highly contagious and spreads through infected persons or contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

“This is a very concerning and rare occurrence, magnified by the extreme remote nature of the Kalalau Valley,” said DSP Administrator Curt Cottrell. “We appreciate the DOH guidance in helping manage and mitigate this isolated outbreak in the hope no one else is exposed or gets sick.”

What And Where Is Kalalau Trail?

The Kalalau Trail is 11 miles from Ke’e Beach to Kalalau Beach. It resides on the Napali Coast of Hawaii’s Kauai island. Campers must obtain permits to camp at the trail’s two designated zones, Hanakoa and Kalalau. DLNR describes it as a “difficult” trek with an elevation gain of 800 feet. It boasts an impressive 5.0 Tripadvisor review score, with several noting the trail’s beauty.