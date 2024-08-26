Once you’ve lugged your luggage through airports and hotel corridors, the urge to plop it onto the bed as soon as you arrive at your destination may be strong. However, before you start unpacking and getting into vacation mode, there’s a crucial step you should take. Experts who specialize in studying insect infestations, known as entomologists, recommend placing your luggage in the bathtub as soon as you enter a hotel room, rather than leaving them on the bed or floor.

Understanding the Trend

The idea of placing luggage in the bathtub might initially sound peculiar, but it is rooted in practicality and safety. This practice is primarily driven by concerns about bedbugs, cleanliness, and security. One of the primary reasons travelers opt to place their luggage in the bathtub is to prevent bedbug infestations. Bedbugs are notorious for hitching rides in luggage and can quickly become a nightmare for travelers.

Hotel rooms, while generally clean, can sometimes harbor germs and bacteria. Placing luggage in the bathtub ensures that it remains off the floor and away from potential contaminants. The bathtub is an unconventional yet effective place to store luggage, making it less likely for opportunistic thieves to target. While most accommodations are secure, this added layer of protection provides peace of mind, especially in unfamiliar surroundings.

Practical Tips for Travelers

Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the rare event that your hotel room has a bug problem, the bugs will happily make themselves at home in your luggage if they get the chance. Even the metal luggage racks can harbor bed bugs in their hollow legs. Instead of leaving your bags out in the open, it’s safer to place them in the bathtub or on the bathroom floor. You can wrap them in garbage bags first to keep them dry and protect the tub from any dirt on the outside.

Before placing your luggage in the bathtub, ensure it is clean and free from any debris or moisture. A quick wipe-down with a disinfectant wipe can provide added assurance. Consider using a luggage cover to protect your belongings from any potential moisture or residue in the bathtub. If you’re concerned about water exposure, use a towel or bath mat to elevate your luggage slightly off the surface of the bathtub.

While the bathtub provides an unconventional storage spot, it’s always wise to keep valuables like passports and electronics in a secure location, such as a hotel safe. If you’re staying for an extended period, inform housekeeping about your luggage placement to avoid any confusion during cleaning.

Feel free to thoroughly search your room for insects without worrying about your clothes. Look in every corner, including the seams of the mattress, joints of drawers, and crevices in the bed frame and headboard. Keep an eye out for any evidence of bugs like blood, droppings, eggs, and the bugs themselves. After checking the room, including the luggage rack, you can safely take your bags out of the bathroom without bringing any unwanted bugs home with you. While hotel bed bugs are not very common, it’s always good to stay alert.

Additional Benefits

Beyond the primary reasons, placing luggage in the bathtub offers additional benefits that enhance the overall travel experience. In smaller hotel rooms, space can be a premium. Putting luggage in the bathtub frees up valuable floor space, allowing travelers to move around more comfortably. The bathtub provides a convenient and easily accessible location for luggage. Travelers can quickly retrieve items without rummaging through a cluttered room.