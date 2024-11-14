The 2006 film Last Holiday is a wholesome holiday classic that’s a huge showcase of lavish vacationing during the holiday season.

Starring Queen Latifah in the lead as Georgia Byrd, what made the film so luxe was the main character’s wintertime getaway. After unexpectedly learning that she has a terminal illness and three weeks to live, Georgia began turning her scrapbook of “possibilities” into realities. She flew first class to the Czech Republic, stayed at her dream hotel, and enjoyed once-in-a-lifetime fine dining. A major part of her luxe experience was trying new things, like base jumping and a platza spa treatment.

Last Holiday is a feel-good film that emphasizes living life to the fullest and enjoying the finer things while you still can. However, you don’t have to withdraw your life savings to recreate the movie’s luxe moments. Whether or not you totally splurge, you can still enjoy extravagance like Georgia — except in your real life. Ask yourself what’s in your “possibilities” book.

Read more below on how you can recreate the film this holiday season.

Stay At A Luxury, Over The Top Hotel

Georgia stayed in the presidential suite at the Grandhotel Pupp, an actual luxe hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. The extravagant room in the 323-year-old hotel offers a king bed, green marble bathrooms, and “views of the Teplá river.”

Georgia enjoyed everything at the Grandhotel Pupp, from the ornate decor to the high-quality sheets in her suite. If you can’t splurge on a luxe hotel abroad, consider implementing the luxuries of a grand accommodation inside your own home. It can be as simple as getting yourself new cozy bedding.

Enjoy Gastronomy At The Highest Level

There are two main ways to honor Georgia’s passion for luxe gastronomy. The first is thoughtfully curating and cooking a lavish meal at home. The happiness of pulling inspiration from her favorite TV chef and creating meals for others is what made Georgia’s cooking a personal luxury.

Another idea is booking reservations at a Michelin-starred restaurant or a culinary establishment spearheaded by your favorite chef. It’s worthwhile seeing if you can book a one-on-one tasting experience if you truly want the Georgia treatment.

Go On A Mini Ski And Snowboarding Trip

One of the film’s most iconic scenes is when Georgia gets into an unintentional race against retail mogul Matthew Kragen down the slopes. Get a taste of that excitement by planning a skiing trip. Some of the best European destinations for a snowy vacay are Innsbrook, Saas-Fee, and Val d’Isère.

While on your winter getaway, see if you can take lessons learning a new, thrilling activity as Georgia did with snowboarding.

Book Yourself A Luxuriant Spa Day

You can enjoy a spa day at home, near home, or wherever you pick for a holiday season getaway. Georgia’s spa time was one of the movie’s more comical portions because she went outside her comfort zone, trying bougie and unique treatments.

Ball Out During A Shopping Spree

Georgia took herself to a high-end boutique where — with the help of sales associates — she tried on numerous new head-to-toe looks. Right after walking in, she requested that the employee make her look “international.”

Feel Georgia’s main character energy in that scene by playing dress-up the next time you go shopping. Make a whole outing out of it. Have fun piecing together outfits and trying them on in the store — whether solo or with a sales associate’s help. Just like Georgia, experiment with different personas for the different ensembles. Consider trying on pieces outside of your comfort zone just for the fun of it.